Duckett, meanwhile, was in imperious touch as he showcased a masterclass in timing and placement. He reached his fourth ODI hundred with a blistering pull off Gurnoor Brar, and then marched past Viv Richards' iconic 138 not out from the 1979 World Cup final to set a new record for most runs hit by a batter in an ODI game at Lord's. When Prince Yadav's slower bouncer finally accounted for him, the crowd rose in unison to salute a knock that will be etched in Lord's folklore.