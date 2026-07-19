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3rd ODI: Ben Duckett's 141 outshines Rohit Sharma's 138 as England beat India by 27 runs, win series 2-1

Chasing a whopping target of 388, India mounted a spirited challenge but ultimately finished at 360 for seven as the hosts England executed a disciplined death-bowling display to seal a well-earned victory. 

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 01:09 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 01:09 AM IST
3rd ODI: Ben Duckett's 141 outshines Rohit Sharma's 138 as England beat India by 27 runs, win series 2-1
Image Credit: IANS

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