3rd ODI: England Humiliate South Africa, Register Record-Shattering Victory In Southampton

England produced a clinical all-round performance to register a massive 342-run victory over South Africa in the third and final ODI at Southampton on Sunday, setting a new record for the largest margin of victory by runs in the 50-over cricket.

England's massive win against South Africa surpassed the previous record by 25 runs, which was held by India after their 317-run victory over Sri Lanka in 2023.

With South Africa already holding an unassailable 2-0 lead, England entered the final ODI in Southampton aiming to avoid a whitewash and they dominated visitors in all three departments.

Jacob Bethell's Maiden International Century

After being sent in to bat, England made South Africa regret the decision quickly, racing to 100 runs in just 13.4 overs. Jamie Smith spearheaded the innings with a quickfire 62 off 48 balls, while Ben Duckett provided solid support with 31.

The real damage was done by Joe Root and Jacob Bethell, who stitched together a commanding 182-run stand. Bethell smashed his maiden international hundred with a sparkling 110 off 82 balls, while Root crafted a sublime knock to bring up his 19th ODI century. With this, the 21-year-old Bethell became the second-youngest England player to score a men's ODI hundred.

Jos Buttler compounded South Africa's troubles by smashing 62 runs off just 32 balls, helping England post a mammoth total of 414.

South Africa Crumble Under Pressure In Run Chase

South Africa’s chase of a huge target became even tougher when captain Temba Bavuma, sidelined by a calf strain sustained while fielding, was unable to bat, leaving them one batter down.

Their troubles deepened as Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse made early inroads, claiming three wickets within the first three overs with a fiery new-ball spell. The pair didn’t ease up, continuing to wreak havoc by claiming another three wickets, leaving South Africa reeling at 24 for 6 at the end of first Powerplay.

Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj put on 20 runs for South Africa’s highest partnership of the innings, but Adil Rashid’s spin proved decisive as England sealed a record-breaking win on home soil.

South Africa Win Series Despite Loss In Third ODI

Despite their crushing loss in the third ODI, this result marks South Africa’s first ODI series win in England since 1998. This series win follows their success Down Under last month, where they beat Australia 2-1 in the ODI series.

Both sides will now face each other in a three-match T20I series, starting September 10.