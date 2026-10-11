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3rd ODI: Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur, Nishant Sindhu star as India A avoid 3-0 sweep with 49-run win over Australia A

In a successful defence of 275, India A bundled out Australia A for 226 in 46.2 overs. The visitors suffered a sensational collapse as they lost seven wickets for just 49 runs after sitting comfortably at 177/3 at one stage.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 06:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
3rd ODI: Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur, Nishant Sindhu star as India A avoid 3-0 sweep with 49-run win over Australia A
Image Credit: BCCI/JioHotstar

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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