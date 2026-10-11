/3rd ODI: Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur, Nishant Sindhu star as India A avoid 3-0 sweep with 49-run win over Australia A

Chasing 276, Australia A had an 82-run opening stand, led by Josh Philippe’s fluent half-century. But Nigam provided the breakthrough by dismissing Philippe, and Liam Scott fell in the very next over as India A put the brakes on the scoring rate. Though Nathan McSweeney (39) and Lachlan Shaw (31) added 58 runs for the third wicket, India A's bowlers kept pressure at both ends.