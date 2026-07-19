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  • /3rd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah misses out as England opt to bat first in series decider; check playing XIs

3rd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah misses out as England opt to bat first in series decider; check playing XIs

Shubman Gill-led India have made three changes to their playing XI for the series-deciding third ODI against England at Lord's Cricket Ground. 

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 03:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
3rd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah misses out as England opt to bat first in series decider; check playing XIs
Image Credit: BCCI

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