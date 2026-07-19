/3rd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah misses out as England opt to bat first in series decider; check playing XIs

England have won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the series-deciding third ODI at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday, with the visitors being dealt a major blow as premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah missed out due to knee swelling.



Bumrah was seen taking a fitness test ahead of the coin toss at Lord’s, but after failing it, he was ruled out of the clash. With Bumrah and Washington Sundar, who was ruled out due to hamstring strain, unavailable, India have brought in Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh.