For the visitors, Seales finished with 3-62, while Keemo Paul took 2-71 and Gudakesh Motie had 1-67, though they will be hugely disappointed with six catches split – four of Gaikwad and two of Rahul. After the West Indies were put into bowling first, Seales struck in the second over by getting Shubman Gill, who had made a hundred and a double hundred in the first two games, caught down the leg side for one.