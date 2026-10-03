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3rd ODI: KL Rahul's unbeaten 129, Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad fifties propel India to 351/7 vs West Indies

KL Rahul, batting for the first time this series, delivered a fine masterclass in middle-order batting by slamming a magnificent century laced with ten fours and six maximums, taking India past the 350-run mark, something that will truly challenge the West Indies.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 07:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
3rd ODI: KL Rahul's unbeaten 129, Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad fifties propel India to 351/7 vs West Indies
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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3rd ODI: KL Rahul's unbeaten 129, Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad fifties propel India to 351/7 vs West Indies
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