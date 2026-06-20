/3rd ODI: Prasidh Krishna's five-for, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century power India to 3-0 clean sweep over Afghanistan

In reply, Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma, who hit 79, shared a 170-run opening partnership, with five of them being penalty runs. Jaiswal then marched forward to hit an unbeaten 110 off 86 balls, hitting his second ODI ton in three innings, laced with 14 boundaries and three sixes, as India wrapped up the chase with 128 balls remaining. The win also meant India got their first series victory under Shubman Gill as ODI captain.