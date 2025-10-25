3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Star As India Thrash Australia By 9 Wickets In Sydney

Riding on fantastic knocks from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India thrashed Australia by 9 wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.





Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chasing a modest total, opener Rohit Sharma struck an impressive unbeaten century (121 not out off 125 while Virat Kohli made a fighting fifty (74 not out off 81 balls). Rohit shared a key 69-run partnership with Shubman Gill (24) for the opening wicket before joining hands with Kohli for an unbeaten 168-run stand as India chased down the target in 38.3 overs.Earlier, young pacer Harshit Rana led a disciplined bowling effort to pick 4-39 as India bowled out Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs after being invited to bowl first. Despite all the top six batters getting starts, Matt Renshaw’s 56 off 58 was the highest score by an Australian batter, which summed up their innings.