3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Star As India Thrash Australia By 9 Wickets In Sydney

Veteran batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli played impressive knocks as India thrashed Australia by 9 wickets in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic credit: BCCI

Riding on fantastic knocks from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India thrashed Australia by 9 wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Chasing a modest total, opener Rohit Sharma struck an impressive unbeaten century (121 not out off 125 while Virat Kohli made a fighting fifty (74 not out off 81 balls). Rohit shared a key 69-run partnership with Shubman Gill (24) for the opening wicket before joining hands with Kohli for an unbeaten 168-run stand as India chased down the target in 38.3 overs.

Earlier, young pacer Harshit Rana led a disciplined bowling effort to pick 4-39 as India bowled out Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs after being invited to bowl first. Despite all the top six batters getting starts, Matt Renshaw’s 56 off 58 was the highest score by an Australian batter, which summed up their innings.

More To Follow...



 

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

