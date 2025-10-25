3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Star As India Thrash Australia By 9 Wickets In Sydney
Veteran batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli played impressive knocks as India thrashed Australia by 9 wickets in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Riding on fantastic knocks from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India thrashed Australia by 9 wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Earlier, young pacer Harshit Rana led a disciplined bowling effort to pick 4-39 as India bowled out Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs after being invited to bowl first. Despite all the top six batters getting starts, Matt Renshaw’s 56 off 58 was the highest score by an Australian batter, which summed up their innings.
More To Follow...
