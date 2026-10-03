Amir Jangoo then settled in alongside Hope to hit boundaries off Siraj and debutant Anshul Kamboj. After Hope got his half-century off 46 balls, Jangoo reached his fifty off 47 balls with a pulled six off Nitish Kumar Reddy, as their stand crossed 100 in the 18th over. Both were lucky to be given lives - Jangoo got one when Virat Kohli failed to hold a catch at point, as he became only the fifth batter to make fifty-plus scores in each of his first three ODI innings in India.