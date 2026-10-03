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3rd ODI: Skipper Shai Hope's unbeaten 162 powers West Indies to 5-wicket win over India

Shai Hope's majestic 162 included 17 boundaries and three sixes, struck at a rate of 113.29, as the West Indies achieved their highest successful ODI chase and their first ODI win over India since 2023. The result gave them a consolation win in a series, as India ended with a 2-1 scoreline.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 11:56 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
3rd ODI: Skipper Shai Hope's unbeaten 162 powers West Indies to 5-wicket win over India
Image Credit: ICC

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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3rd ODI: Skipper Shai Hope's unbeaten 162 powers West Indies to 5-wicket win over India
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