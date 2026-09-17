/3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma slams historic century as India thrash Afghanistan by 127-runs, clinch series 3-0

Omarzai bowled short at the stumps in the second over, and Abhishek pulled it 86 metres behind square for six. With his attacking instincts unlocked, Abhishek hit Omarzai over his head for four with mid-off and mid-on up, then danced down the track to loft over cover for six, as 17 runs came off it. Farooqi's next over went for 23 runs, as Abhishek hammered him for two sixes and as many fours.