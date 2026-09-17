Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma slams historic century as India thrash Afghanistan by 127-runs, clinch series 3-0

3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma slams historic century as India thrash Afghanistan by 127-runs, clinch series 3-0

Abhishek Sharma lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium by hitting the fastest T20I century by a player from a Test-playing nation as India thrashed Afghanistan by 127 runs to seal a 3-0 series win on Thursday.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 11:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma slams historic century as India thrash Afghanistan by 127-runs, clinch series 3-0
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma slams historic century as India thrash Afghanistan by 127-runs, clinch series 3-0
2
3
4
5