/3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma star as India beat West Indies by 14 runs, take 2-1 series lead

Previously, Abhishek’s blistering fifty, laced with six fours and five sixes, as well as an aggressive 108-run stand with Ishan Kishan had India on course for a score close to 250. But losing wickets at regular intervals, with several of them coming via soft dismissals and mix-ups, allowed the visitors to claw their way back and kept India to a total that looked well short of what they had threatened to post.