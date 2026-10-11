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3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma star as India beat West Indies by 14 runs, take 2-1 series lead

Arshdeep Singh returned with figures of 3-44, while Naman Dhir took two wickets. Arshdeep, who dismissed in-form Shai Hope, along with others ensured that the West Indies big-hitters couldn’t ace a second chase on the trot.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 11:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma star as India beat West Indies by 14 runs, take 2-1 series lead
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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