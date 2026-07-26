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3rd T20I: India complete 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe as Mayank Yadav stars with 3-29

India defeated Zimbabwe by 35 runs in the 3rd T20I to complete a 3-0 series sweep. Mayank Yadav starred with figures of 3/29, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi top-scored with a brilliant 81.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 08:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 09:30 PM IST
3rd T20I: India complete 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe as Mayank Yadav stars with 3-29
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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