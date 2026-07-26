/3rd T20I: India complete 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe as Mayank Yadav stars with 3-29

The 60-run partnership ended when Mayank had Madhevere pulling to mid-wicket (and later had Brad Evans caught out at cover) and once Ashok Sharma sent Tadiwanashe Marumani’s off-stump for a walk to get his first international wicket, the writing was on the wall for Zimbabwe, with the result entirely in India's favour, despite Burl hitting an unbeaten fifty off 42 balls.