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3rd T20I: Nitish, Prince return for India as West Indies elect to bowl first; Sampson, Paul included

West Indies are coming off acing a thrilling record-breaking run chase in the second match in Ranchi and levelling the five-game series 1-1. A win for either of the two teams will get them a 2-1 lead.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 07:07 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
3rd T20I: Nitish, Prince return for India as West Indies elect to bowl first; Sampson, Paul included
Image Credit: Windies Cricket

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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