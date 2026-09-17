/3rd T20I: Noor, Naib out as Afghanistan elect to bowl against India; Yash Thakur replaces Arshdeep

“See, there is no room for complacency. It's important that we stick to the moment and see to it that we are basically backing our instincts and not complicating things. Obviously, we are batting first. That doesn't mean that we are going to go completely berserk. We need to adapt. We need to see to it that we are getting acclimatised to the situation as well. So, good challenge, looking forward to it,” India skipper Shreyas Iyer said.