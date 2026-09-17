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3rd T20I: Noor, Naib out as Afghanistan elect to bowl against India; Yash Thakur replaces Arshdeep

Afghanistan, in order to avoid a clean sweep, have left out wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad and seam-bowling all-rounder Gulbadin Naib. In their place, Afghanistan have brought in right-arm medium pacer Abdullah Ahmadzai and wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman, who's making his T20I debut. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
3rd T20I: Noor, Naib out as Afghanistan elect to bowl against India; Yash Thakur replaces Arshdeep
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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