3rd T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil star as India beat Australia by 17 runs, seal series 2-1

In a dramatic clash at the Adelaide Oval, India secured a hard-fought 17-run victory over Australia in a high-pressure encounter. Chasing a challenging target of 159, Australia’s lower-order fought valiantly but ultimately fell short, with India’s bowlers holding their nerve till the final overs to clinch the win.

India's innings was built on solid contributions by Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, but it was Shreyanka Patil with the ball who made sure the team cruised past the hosts.

India started relatively steadily, with Shafali Verma (7 off 6) and Mandhana (82 off 55) getting the innings off to a quick start. However, the former fell quickly, with Australian bowlers showing resistance.

Mandhana and Rodrigues (59 off 46) steadied the ship with a 121-run stand and put India on top. While the vice-captain fell just 18 runs short of a well-deserved century, Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh made sure that the batting unit didn’t crumble.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s cameo of a seven-ball 18, before a mini collapse in the final over, made sure that the Women in Blue posted a defendable target for the home side.

Australia's chase got off to a shaky start as Beth Mooney (6) fell early, with Renuka Thakur dismissing her in the second over. Another crucial breakthrough came in the third over when Shreyanka Patil removed Georgia Voll, courtesy of a stunning catch by Renuka Singh.

Phoebe Litchfield (26) and Ashleigh Gardner (57) then combined in a partnership to put up a strong fight. Gardner’s knock was the highlight of Australia’s chase, as she hit five boundaries and a six, keeping the required run rate in check.

However, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, with Shreyanka Patil and Shree Charani taking crucial wickets, including the crucial one of skipper Sophie Molineux (6), who was dismissed lbw.

Australia’s middle-order crumbled under the pressure. Despite a brief flurry from Annabel Sutherland, the chase faltered as they lost wickets in quick succession. Grace Harris looked confident but was dismissed hit-wicket. Shreyanka Patil once again struck a decisive blow, dismissing Sutherland for a valuable knock of 14, leaving Australia at 143/9.

Deepti Sharma then returned in the final over to bowl a composed spell, giving away only five runs as the visitors restricted the hosts to 150/9, to clinch a 17-run win.

With that, India took a 4-2 lead in the multi-format series, with three ODIs and a one-off Test awaiting the two sides.

Brief Scores: 176/6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 82, Jemimah Rodrigues 59; Annabel Sutherland 2-34, Kim Garth 1-25) beat Australia 159/9 in overs (Ashleigh Gardner 57, Phoebe Litchfield 26; Shreyanka Patil 3-22, Shree Charani 3-32) by 17 runs.