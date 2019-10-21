3rd Test Day 3: India reduce South Africa to 132/8 in second innings at stumps

After bundling out South Africa for 162 in the first innings, India enforced a follow-on and reduced the Faf du Plessis-led side to 132/8 in the second innings on the third day of the third and final Test at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Here are the highlights:

# Stumps! South Africa 132/8 (46 overs)

# WICKET! South Africa are now down by eight wickets as Kagiso Rabada (12) on the fifth delivery of the 43rd over. South Africa 121/8 (43 overs)

# WICKET! Jadeja was clean bowled by Dane Piedt (23) on the fourth delivery of the 38th over. Kagiso Rabada is the new batsman in. South Africa 98/7 (38 overs)

#14 runs off the last five overs. Dane Piedt (16) and Theunis de Bruyn (15) is batting at the crease. India are now just four wickets away from series whitewash. South Africa 89/6 (35 overs)

# Theunis de Bruyn is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Nadeem made a rirect hit at the bowler's end from square leg to dismiss George Linde (27) on the third delivery of the 29th over. South Africa 75/6

(30 overs)

# Three runs off the last three overs. Dane Piedt (9) and George Linde (25) are currently batting at the crease and keeping the scoreboard ticking. South Africa 65/5 (26 overs)

# South Africa 62/5 (23 overs)

# Seven runs off the last four overs. Dane Piedt (1) got off the mark after the second delivery of the 19th over ran off the inside of his bat towards square leg for a single. South Africa 43/5 (20 overs)

# WICKET! Second wicket for Umesh Yadav in this innings. H Klaasen was trapped leg before wicket on the first delivery of the 17th over. India now need just five wickets to complete a series whitewash against South Africa. South Africa 36/5 (16.1 overs)

# Just 10 runs off the last five overs. Linde slapped away the second delivery of the 15th over slapped through extra cover four four runs. South Africa are currently trailing India by 299 runs with 6 wickets remaining.South Africa 36/4 (15 overs)

# Dean Elgar has retired hurt after a blow to his helmet on the third delivery of the 10th over by Umesh Yadav. George Linde, meanwhile, has now come to bat for South Africa while Theunis de Bruyn will be Elgar's concussion sub. South Africa 26/4 (10 overs)

# Tea!

# Heinrich Klaasen is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Shami strikes again. Temba Bavuma (duck) was stumped by Wriddhiman Saha on the third delivery of the ninth over. South Africa 22/4 (9 overs)

# Temba Bavuma is the new batsman in!

# WICKET!! Faf du Plessis (4) was caught leg before wicket on the sixth delivery of the 7th over by Mohammed Shami. South Africa 18/3 (7 overs)

# Seven runs off the last three overs. Dean Elgar (8) and Faf du Plessis (4) are keen to rebuild South Africa's second inning after two early blows. South Africa 18/2 (6 overs)

# Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis are currently batting at the crease.

# WICKET! It seems that India are looking to wrap South Africa's second innings as soon as possible. Zubayr Hamza (0) was clean bowled by Mohammad Shami on the third delivery of the third over. South Africa 11/2 (3 overs)

# WICKET!! Umesh Yadav gave an early breakthrough to India. Quinton de Kock (5) was clean bowled by the Indian bowlers on the first delivery of the second over. South Africa 10/1 (2 overs)

# Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar to open the second innings for South Africa while Mohammad Shami to open the proceedings for India.

# Innings Break!

# WICKET! Nortje (4) was caught leg before wicket on the second delivery of the 57th over. India bundle out South Africa for 162.

# Just two runs off the last two overs, including one via leg bye. George Linde (36) and Anrich Nortje (4) continue to frustrate the Indian bowlers and keep South Africa's scoreboard ticking. South Africa 161/8 (54 overs)

# South Africa 159/8 (52 overs)

# South Africa have added 14 runs in the last five overs. George Linde (32) and Anrich Nortje (4) are currently batting at the crease as South Africa have now crossed 150-run mark. South Africa 156/8 (48 overs)

# 10 runs off the last four overs. India are just two wickets away from wraping South Africa's first innings while the vistors are trailing by 355 runs. South Africa 142/8 (43 overs)

# Anrich Nortje and George Linde currently batting at the crease.

# WICKET!! Rabada (0) thumped the fifth delivery of the 38th over from Ashwin to mid-off as Umesh with a diving stop collected the ball and made a direct hit at the non-striker's end to rattle the stump. South Africa 130/8 (38 overs)

# WICKET! Dane Piedt (4) was caught leg before wicket on the fourth delivery of the 37th over. South Africa 129/7 (37 overs)

# Kagiso Rabada is the new batsman in!

# Lunch!

# George Linde and Dane Piedt are currrently batting at the crease as India reduce South Africa to 129/6 (36 overs) at Lunch.

# WICKET! H Klaasen departs for six after being clean bowled by Ravindra Jadeja on the fourth delivery of the 32nd over. South Africa have now lost five wickets. South Africa 119/6 (31.4 overs)

# South Africa 114/5 (30 overs)

# WICKET!! Temba Bavuma (32) was stumped by Wriddhiman Saha on the second delivery of the 29th over by Shahbaz Nadeem. Notably, it was Nadeem's maiden Test wicket. South Africa 107/4 (28.2 overs)

# Heinrich Klaasen is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Zubayr Hamza (62) was clean bowled by Ravindra Jadeja on the fourth delivery of the 28th over. South Africa are now down by four wickets. South Africa 107/4 (27.4 overs)

# 16 runs off the last four overs. While Temba Bavuma (27) has settled at the crease, Zubayr Hamza is batting freely at 53. South Africa are approaching 100-run mark. South Africa 93/3 (22 overs)

# FIFTY!! Zubayr Hamza (50) slammed a maiden half-century off 56 balls. He reached the mark by hitting the last delivery of the 18th over towards mi-on for a maximum. South Africa 81/3 (18 overs)

# South Africa have added 17 runs off the last four overs, including three boundaries and a six. Zubayr Hamza (44) smashed the third delivery of the 16th over by Ashwin between cover and mid-off for a boundary before Bavuma (17) played a reverse sweep on the fifth ball that raced between Mayank's legs for a boundary. South Africa 81/3 (18 overs)

# 32 runs off the last five overs, including five boundaries. Bavuma (11) and Hamza (33) are looking to rebuild South Africa's innings after three early blows. The visitors have managed to cross 50-run mark. South Africa 57/3 (14 overs)

# Nine runs off the last three overs. Bavuma (9) opened his account by smashing the first delivery of the eighth over between second slip and gully for a boundary before he slashed the last delivery of the ninth over away behind point for another four runs. South Africa 25/3 (9 overs)

# Temba Bavuma is the new batsman in for South Africa!

# Mohammad Shami to share the ball from the other end.

# WICKET!! Yadav gives a perfect start to India on Day 3 by bowling out South African skipper Faf du Plessis (1) as early as on the fifth ball of the sixth over. South Africa 16/3 (5.5 overs)

# Umesh Yadav to open the attack for the hosts today!

# Zubayr Humza and skipper Faf du Plessis will resume South Africa's innings at their respective scores of 0 and 1.

DAY 3 | SA 9/2 | 5 OVERS Having been set 497 by, the Proteas had a very tough start losing their two openers before bad light stopped play. Faf Du Plessis & Zubayr Hamza will come out to try and steady the ship this morning.#INDvSA#ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/dfQSJC3CDR — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 21, 2019

# The third day of the final Test will begin shortly!

After declaring their first innings at 497 for nine, India reduced South Africa to 9/2 before bad light once again forced early stumps on the second day of the third and final Test in Ranchi on Sunday.

Resuming at the opening day's score of 224/3, opener Rohit Sharma (212) pulled back his maiden Test double century while Ajinkya Rahane (115) brought up his 11th hundred in the longest format of the game to help India declare their first innings at 497 for nine before tea.

Rohit and Rahane also stitched a mammoth 267-run partnership for the fourth wicket while Ravindra Jadeja also scored a significant half-century.

For South Africa, George Linde was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets followed by Kagiso Rabada, who bagged three wickets.Dane Piedt and Anrich Nortje also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav struck to reduce South Africa to nine for 2 at stumps.

Earlier, the Virat Kohli-led side clinched the Test series against South Africa with a game to spare when they registered a crushing win by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The hosts had also dominated South Africa in the all three aspects of the game in the opening Test as well, registering a comfortable 203-run win in Visakhapatnam.