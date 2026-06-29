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3rd Test: New Zealand thrash England by 160 runs to clinch series in Ben Stokes' farewell

This loss marked England's seventh defeat in their last nine Tests. It will likely increase criticism of the bold 'Bazball' style that has characterised the team over the past four years.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 11:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
3rd Test: New Zealand thrash England by 160 runs to clinch series in Ben Stokes' farewell
Image Credit: @BLACKCAPS/X

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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