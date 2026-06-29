/3rd Test: New Zealand thrash England by 160 runs to clinch series in Ben Stokes' farewell

Chasing a tough target of 373, England got bowled out well short after starting the final day at 103/4. They had already wasted much of their chance with a careless batting collapse late on day four. New Zealand had scored 438 in their first innings and then bowled out England for 354. Enjoying a lead of 85 runs, the Black Caps declared at 288/9 in their second innings, leaving England to chase a massive target.