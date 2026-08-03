India's fast-bowling unit faces a major test as premier pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming two match Test series against Sri Lanka starting August 15 in Galle due to a persistent knee injury.
Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler continues to manage a left-knee issue that flared up during the recent ODI series in England and the BCCI medical team at the Centre of Excellence has advised against rushing him back. No official replacement has been named yet, leaving the pace attack built around Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar.
Sri Lankan pitches typically favour spin, so India will lean heavily on Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain. Even so, a fourth seamer remains important for new-ball spells, reverse swing and variety.
With the selection committee looking to fortify the attack alongside established seamers, here are four fast bowlers who stand out as primary candidates to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's Test squad for the Sri Lankan tour.
1. Auqib Nabi (Jammu & Kashmir)
Auqib Nabi, the 29-year-old right-arm medium-pacer from Jammu & Kashmir, has been the standout domestic performer and is widely reported as the leading option for a maiden Test call-up.
In the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy Auqib finished as the leading wicket-taker with 60 wickets in 10 matches at an exceptional average and multiple five-wicket hauls, and played a central role as Jammu & Kashmir claimed their first-ever Ranji title (he was named Player of the Tournament). Across the last two Ranji seasons he has taken more than 100 wickets.
Nabi also impressed on the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka, claiming wickets (including a four-for) on the same Galle surface where the first Test will be played. His accuracy, ability to move the ball both ways and proven endurance make him an ideal fit for the conditions. A call-up would make him only the third senior India player from Jammu & Kashmir after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik.
2. Yash Thakur (Vidarbha)
Yash Thakur, the 27-year-old right-arm fast-medium bowler from Vidarbha, recently earned his T20I debut against Zimbabwe and has built a solid all-format domestic resume.
In first-class cricket he has 93 wickets from 32 matches at an average of 27.66, with the ability to swing the new ball and extract reverse swing later. He featured for India A in Sri Lanka (both the unofficial Tests and List A games), taking useful wickets and showing the capacity for longer spells.
Thakur’s recent international exposure and experience on Sri Lankan surfaces give him an edge among the uncapped or lightly capped options. He offers control and the stamina required on slower tracks.
3. Anshul Kamboj (Haryana)
Anshul Kamboj, the right-arm seamer from Haryana, already has a Test cap (debut against England at Old Trafford in 2025, where he took 1/89).
In first-class cricket he has 105 wickets at an average of 24.04, highlighted by a rare 10-wicket haul in a single Ranji innings. He was part of the India A squad that recently toured Sri Lanka and has experience bowling extended spells at Galle.
Although his only Test outing was a tough initiation, Kamboj’s height, seam movement and prior red-ball international experience make him a ready-made squad option who understands the demands of Test cricket.
4. Mukesh Kumar (Bengal)
Mukesh Kumar, the Bengal right-arm pacer, also remains a suitable option for the selection committee when looking for fast bowlers who excel with seam movement and control.
A heavy-workload seamer with impressive first-class numbers, Mukesh has routinely stepped up in red-ball cricket at both domestic and international levels. He has good control over line and length, proficiency with both the new ball and reverse swing with the older ball - a crucial asset on abrasive pitches in Galle and Colombo.
His experience in subcontinental conditions and ability to hold down an end with tight economy rates allow the captain to rotate spinners effectively.
Test For Bench Strength
Replacing a bowler of Jasprit Bumrah's caliber is no easy task. However, with Auqib Nabi leading the push on the back of stellar domestic campaigns, alongside proven options like Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj and Mukesh Kumar, India possesses ample bench strength to mount a strong challenge in Sri Lanka.
India squad for Sri Lanka Tests
Shubman Gill (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), B Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain
*Subject to fitness clearance
India vs Sri Lanka Test series 2026 schedule
Match Date Venue
1st Test August 15-19, 2026 Galle
2nd Test August 23-27, 2026 SSC, Colombo
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