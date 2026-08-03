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  • /4 fast bowlers who can replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's Test squad for Sri Lanka tour: Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and...

4 fast bowlers who can replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's Test squad for Sri Lanka tour: Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and...

Jasprit Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, continues to manage a left-knee issue that flared up during the recent ODI series in England and has been ruled out of India’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15 in Galle.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 09:08 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 09:08 AM IST
4 fast bowlers who can replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's Test squad for Sri Lanka tour: Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and...
Image Credit: BCCI/IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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