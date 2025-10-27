4 Frontrunners Who Could Replace Pratika Rawal In World Cup 2025 Semi-final Clash Against Australia?

Team India opener Pratika Rawal could miss the remainder of the Women’s World Cup 2025 following a major injury scare during their final group-stage clash against Bangladesh on October 26. The incident occurred when Rawal tried to prevent a boundary in the 21st over. While attempting to turn back after getting ahead of the ball, she twisted her ankle and fell to the ground in visible pain. Medical staff rushed in, and she had to be stretchered off the field.

According to an official BCCI update, Rawal suffered knee and ankle injuries. The medical team is currently monitoring her recovery timeline, but it’s uncertain whether she’ll be fit in time for India’s semi-final clash against Australia on October 30.

Her absence would be a huge setback for the Women in Blue. Rawal has been one of India’s most consistent performers in this tournament, scoring 308 runs in six innings at an average of 51.33, including a century and a half-century.

If she’s ruled out, India might have to look at one of these four possible replacements in the squad.

4. Tejal Hasabnis

Tejal Hasabnis, a 28-year-old middle-order batter, is among the six standby players named in India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 squad. She made her ODI debut against New Zealand in 2024 and has since featured in six matches.

In her short career so far, Tejal has scored 140 runs at an average of 46.66, with a top score of an unbeaten 53, which also happens to be her only half-century in the format. She was a key part of the India A side that recently faced Australia A and New Zealand across formats.

In August 2024, she impressed with three consecutive half-centuries in the unofficial ODIs against Australia A. While she’s not a natural opener, her temperament and shot selection make her a dependable option to fill Rawal’s absence in the squad.

3. Raghvi Bist

Raghvi Bist, a rising right-handed batter, has been making waves with her performances for India A. During the unofficial Test against Australia A in August 2024, she stood out with two superb knocks - 93 and 86 in both innings.

The 21-year-old made her international debut at home against the West Indies in 2024, appearing in two T20Is. While she’s yet to play an ODI, her numbers in domestic and A-team cricket are highly promising.

On India A’s 2024 tour of Australia, Raghvi was the leading run-scorer, amassing 205 runs in three matches at an average of 68.33, with three half-centuries. Her solid form and adaptability against top-quality bowling make her a strong candidate if Rawal fails to recover in time.

2. Uma Chetry

Wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry could also emerge as a smart replacement option for Pratika Rawal. The 22-year-old from Assam has been on the selectors’ radar for her consistent performances at the domestic and India A level.

Uma has already represented India in both T20Is and ODIs, and her versatility as a keeper and middle-order batter adds immense value. She played a crucial role during India A’s series against Australia A, where her composed batting under pressure and quick glovework stood out.

In domestic one-day competitions, Chetry has built a reputation for her ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed, making her a dependable utility player. If the team management opts for experience and balance, Uma’s inclusion could provide India with both stability and flexibility in their lineup.

1. Shafali Verma

Explosive opener Shafali Verma remains the most high-profile option to replace Pratika Rawal. Despite being left out of the Women’s World Cup 2025 squad due to inconsistency concerns, Shafali’s attacking flair and experience make her an obvious choice for the big stage.

She last featured in an ODI in October 2024, but has been in red-hot form lately. During a recent India A warm-up game against New Zealand, Shafali smashed a 49-ball 70, showing glimpses of her trademark aggression.

Having represented India in 29 ODIs and 90 T20Is, her wealth of experience could prove invaluable in a high-pressure match. Bringing Shafali back for the semi-final against Australia might just give India the explosive start they need.

Her inclusion, if approved, could well turn out to be a blessing in disguise; reigniting India’s top-order firepower when it matters the most.