As the sixth edition of The Hundred kicks off, Indian women’s cricket continues to make waves on the international franchise stage. Four of India’s biggest cricketing superstars - Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma - are taking part in the 2026 edition of The Hundred, English cricket’s 100-ball white-ball competition.
Notably, Indian players are eligible to participate only in the women's competition. Following India's group-stage exit from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, several of the country's top stars are back to T20 action in the UK.
Here's a look at the Indian players featuring in this season's Women's Hundred and the teams they are representing:
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Smriti Mandhana, India's explosive opener and vice-captain returns to The Hundred for her fifth season after missing the previous one. Set to feature in her fifth season of The Hundred, Smriti will represent her second franchise in the competition after playing for Southern Brave from 2021 to 2024. This year, she joins Manchester Super Giants, led by former Australia skipper Meg Lanning.
Mandhana lifted the title with Southern Brave in 2023 and enjoyed her most productive Hundred campaigns in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, when Brave finished runners-up, she amassed 211 runs in eight innings at an average of 30.14 and an impressive strike rate of 151.79. She followed that up with 238 runs in nine innings during the title-winning 2023 season, averaging 29.75 while striking at 133.70.
Richa Ghosh, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter reunites with Smriti Mandhana at Manchester Super Giants, mirroring their successful partnership at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the WPL. Ghosh was acquired for £50,000 during the auction, making her one of the higher-valued Indians in the process.
This will be her third Hundred franchise in as many seasons (after Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit). Known for her aggressive middle-order batting and glove work, Ghosh will serve as a backup keeper and finisher. She will look to improve on modest returns in prior Hundred appearances and build on her recent international contributions.
Jemimah Rodrigues, the elegant batter continues with Southern Brave, her second Hundred franchise after earlier stints with Northern Superchargers (now Sunrisers Leeds). She was pre-signed ahead of the auction.
Rodrigues has scored 453 runs in 18 innings in the competition at a strike rate of approximately 137, including multiple half-centuries. Her consistency, timing, and ability to anchor or accelerate make her a vital cog in Brave's middle order alongside players like Laura Wolvaardt and Maia Bouchier.
Deepti Sharma, the experienced all-rounder returns to The Hundred after a title-winning stint with London Spirit in 2024, where she famously hit the winning six. She joins Sunrisers Leeds (formerly Northern Superchargers) for £27,500 in the auction.
A reliable left-handed batter and right-arm off-spinner, Deepti provides balance with her ability to contribute in both departments. She will complement a strong Sunrisers lineup featuring players like Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, and Jess Jonassen.
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