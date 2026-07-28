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  • /4 key takeaways from India's Test squad for Sri Lanka tour: Ravindra Jadeja's comeback, Saransh Jain's maiden call-up and more

4 key takeaways from India's Test squad for Sri Lanka tour: Ravindra Jadeja's comeback, Saransh Jain's maiden call-up and more

Shubman Gill-led India have named their squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. Here are a few major takeaways from the India’s Test squad announced for Sri Lanka tour:

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 08:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
4 key takeaways from India's Test squad for Sri Lanka tour: Ravindra Jadeja's comeback, Saransh Jain's maiden call-up and more
Image Credit: IANS/BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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