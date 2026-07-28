India have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against Sri Lanka. Shubman Gill-led India will return to action in the ongoing WTC 2025-27 cycle for the first time since their 2-0 loss at the hands of South Africa at home last year.
India Test squad for Sri Lanka series: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain
*Bumrah and Sudarshan's availability is subject to fitness.
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Here are few major takeaways from the India’s Test squad announced for Sri Lanka tour:
Right-arm off-spin all-rounder Saransh Jain has received a maiden call-up to the India Test squad for Sri Lanka tour, adding another spin bowling outlet to the ranks in the sub-continental conditions.
Jain’s inclusion comes after a hamstring injury sidelines Washington Sundar from the squad. The 33-year-old Jain has had impressive returns in first-class cricket, boasting 188 wickets from 54 outings at an average of 27.3.
With the bat, Jain has amassed 2223 runs at an average of 31.75, this includes 14 half-centuries and two centuries. He was also part of the India A squad during their recent tour of Sri Lanka, giving him essential experience under the conditions.
The biggest boost for India is the return of seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is set to don the national colours for the first time since featuring in an ODI against New Zealand in January 2026. Jadeja had been sidelined since May after suffering a tennis elbow injury.
The 37-year-old Jadeja hadn’t featured in India’s last Test outing against Afghanistan back in June.
With India eyeing crucial points in their hopes of securing a place at next year's WTC Final at The Oval, Jadeja's inclusion provides valuable depth to their squad.
While Jasprit Bumrah has been added to the squad, but his availability will be subject to fitness. The pace spearhead had sustained a blow to his left knee during the recent ODI series against England.
A statement from the BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that Bumrah, alongside Sai Sudharsan, will only feature if they’re cleared fit to feature in the two-Test series.
Notably, Bumrah had also featured in a Test match for India back in 2025 during the home series against South Africa.
India's second-leading wicket-taker in WTC history will be hoping to get back to his very best to help them rise up in the Standings, where they currently occupy the fifth spot.
A year after Shubman Gill took over the Test captaincy following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format, India have continued to back a new generation of players.
Manav Suthar, who was the Player of the Match in his Test debut for India against Afghanistan in June, has retained his place in the squad for the WTC series versus Sri Lanka. Suthar picked seven wickets, which included a spectacular six-wicket haul. His presence will offer another handy spin bowling resource to India.
Meanwhile, pacer Gurnoor Brar, who also earned his maiden call-up for the Afghanistan Test, is in the running for a debut in the longest format.
Brar accompanies the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah, if fit, in a blend of youth and experience for the pace-bowling unit.
India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first of two Tests starting August 15 in Galle.
India will look to overcome their recent struggles in Test cricket which has seen them lose series to New Zealand (home), South Africa (home), and Australia (away). Sri Lanka might be a good starting point for the turnaround since India have won their last two Test series in the country, in 2015 (2-1) and 2017 (3-0) respectively.
At present, India are placed fifth in the World Test Championship standings, with a point percentage of 48.15 and Sri Lanka are sixth with 41.67.
First Test, 15-19 August, Galle
Second Test, 23-27 August, Colombo
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