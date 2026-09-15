/4 players who could replace Varun Chakaravarthy in India’s Asian Games 2026 squad: Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya and...

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in New Delhi due to an injury and could be doubtful for the upcoming Asian Games 2026 in Japan.
The 35-year-old Chakaravarthy, who made his comeback after a two-month recovery and rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, complained of a side strain after the 1st T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday night and the team management decided to release him without further delay.
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Asian Games Participation In Doubt
According to a Cricbuzz report, Varun, who bowled a tidy 1/16 in the first T20I, will fly to Bengaluru to meet the CoE medical team after which a call will be taken on his Asian Games participation.
The report further mentioned that the Centre of Excellence (CoE) managers will first send him for scans before making a decision. However, with India’s departure for Japan less than a week away, the timeline is tight.
The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play a bilateral game against the hosts on September 22 before featuring in the Asian Games. The team will leave New Delhi for Japan on September 18, while their Asian Games campaign begins on September 28.
Who Could Replace Varun Chakaravarthy?
India, the defending champions, already have Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar in the 15-man squad, but they will still look for Chakaravarthy's replacement if he cannot travel.
Replacing Chakaravarthy's middle-overs control and mystery angle is no easy task, but India’s spin reservoir offers proven internationals and dynamic emerging talent.
Here are four realistic options for India:
1. Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav is the safest, most potent, experienced and direct wicket-taking substitute available. Kuldeep's T20I record remains excellent - 95 wickets at an average of 13.74 and an economy of 6.95 - even if he has slipped down the pecking order under Gautam Gambhir.
A recent 10-wicket haul for Yorkshire in the County Championship (4/70 and 6/50) showed he can still produce match-winning spells when given a long run. His left-arm unorthodox deliveries provide an awkward trajectory and deceptive drift that trouble Asian and associate opponents unfamiliar with elite wrist spin.
If the team management wants a proven match-winner who guarantees breakthroughs regardless of pitch conditions, Kuldeep is the outright frontrunner.
2. Vipraj Nigam
A rising domestic standout who has rapidly gained traction in selection discussions, Vipraj Nigam represents the high-upside wildcard choice.
Armed with sharp revolutions, drift, and deceptive variation, Nigam has troubled batters in high-pressure franchise encounters. If the selectors prefer an attacking, mystery-adjacent leg-spinner to preserve the element of the unknown that Chakaravarthy naturally brings, Nigam makes a compelling case.
3. Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya, who remains one of the most economical left-arm orthodox bowlers in T20 cricket, is also a pragmatic option. In IPL 2026, Krunal took 14 wickets at an economy of 8.41 while also contributing useful lower-order runs.
Pairing him with Axar Patel would give India two similar left-arm options, but his batting depth and experience in high-pressure IPL games make him an attractive short-term replacement. He last played a T20I in 2021, so this would be a recall rather than a new cap.
4. Yash Raj Punja
Yash Raj Punja is the exciting young wildcard. The 20-year-old 6ft 5in leg-spinner from Karnataka (born in the UAE) impressed in his debut IPL season with Rajasthan Royals, taking nine wickets at a respectable economy and using his height to extract extra bounce and awkward angles.
He even pushed Ravi Bishnoi out of the XI at times. If selectors see the Asian Games as a chance to blood talent against weaker opposition, Punja's googly and high-release point offer a genuine point of difference. It would be a bold call, but his IPL temperament suggests he could handle the stage.
Should Chakaravarthy fail his fitness assessment at the Centre of Excellence (CoE), the decision hinges on India's tactical philosophy: drafting Kuldeep Yadav delivers guaranteed international authority, while opting for Yash Raj Punja or Vipraj Nigam preserves the deceptive, unorthodox mystery threat India intended to field in Japan.
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