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  • /4 players who could replace Varun Chakaravarthy in India’s Asian Games 2026 squad: Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya and...

4 players who could replace Varun Chakaravarthy in India’s Asian Games 2026 squad: Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya and...

Varun Chakaravarthy, who made his comeback after a two-month recovery and rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, complained of a side strain after the 1st T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday night and the team management decided to release him without any further delay. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
4 players who could replace Varun Chakaravarthy in India’s Asian Games 2026 squad: Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya and...
Image Credit: IANS/BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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