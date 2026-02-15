'4 Sunday mein 4 baar hara diya': Memes galore after India humiliate Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo

India posted 175/7, led by Ishan Kishan’s brilliant 77, with support from Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh. Pakistan’s chase collapsed early as India’s bowlers dominated, restricting them throughout to seal a comfortable 61-run win and secure Super 8 qualification.

Following Pakistan’s defeat, social media was flooded with memes and reactions from fans celebrating India’s dominant victory.

_ When India vs Pakistan turns into a comedy show!



From funny expressions to crazy fielding moments - this rivalry has EVERYTHING! _____

Pressure level: 100

Serious faces: 0 _

Cricket + Emotions + Memes = BLOCKBUSTER _#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2026 #IndiaVsPakistan_ pic.twitter.com/QyzQlUZS2W — Jitendra Chauhan (@DJbrothers2089) February 15, 2026

