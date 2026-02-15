Advertisement
4 Sunday mein 4 baar hara diya: Memes galore after India humiliate Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo
INDIA VS PAKISTAN T20 WORLD CUP 2026

'4 Sunday mein 4 baar hara diya': Memes galore after India humiliate Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo

Following Pakistan’s defeat, social media was flooded with memes and reactions from fans celebrating India’s dominant victory.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 11:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'4 Sunday mein 4 baar hara diya': Memes galore after India humiliate Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 clash in ColomboImage Credit:- X

India posted 175/7, led by Ishan Kishan’s brilliant 77, with support from Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh. Pakistan’s chase collapsed early as India’s bowlers dominated, restricting them throughout to seal a comfortable 61-run win and secure Super 8 qualification. 

A post shared by Nick (@beyounick)

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

