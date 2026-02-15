'4 Sunday mein 4 baar hara diya': Memes galore after India humiliate Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo
Following Pakistan’s defeat, social media was flooded with memes and reactions from fans celebrating India’s dominant victory.
Trending Photos
India posted 175/7, led by Ishan Kishan’s brilliant 77, with support from Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh. Pakistan’s chase collapsed early as India’s bowlers dominated, restricting them throughout to seal a comfortable 61-run win and secure Super 8 qualification.
_ When India vs Pakistan turns into a comedy show!
From funny expressions to crazy fielding moments - this rivalry has EVERYTHING! _____
Pressure level: 100
Serious faces: 0 _
Cricket + Emotions + Memes = BLOCKBUSTER _#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2026 #IndiaVsPakistan_ pic.twitter.com/QyzQlUZS2W — Jitendra Chauhan (@DJbrothers2089) February 15, 2026
Story of Every #INDvsPAK Match. pic.twitter.com/jADRuN33ph — Selfless45 (@SelflessCricket) February 15, 2026
4 Sunday mein 4 baar hara diya pic.twitter.com/VLWVu54jOK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 15, 2026
____ best part of #INDvsPAK
THE MEMES...... pic.twitter.com/ncEowWh9BW — Rexsmacx (@RexSmacx) February 15, 2026
