The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi is set to be a spectacle, with teams vying to fill their remaining slots and rebuild their squads. However, the event will also be defined by the notable absence of some of the league's most decorated and impactful overseas stars.

For various reasons - retirement, international commitments, or personal choices - many big names who have been synonymous with the IPL's success over the last decade will not be going under the hammer.

Their absence is a massive development that will significantly influence franchise strategies, particularly for those hunting for high-impact overseas all-rounders and top-order batters.



Here are the four top players, who will be missing from the IPL 2026 auction:

1. Glenn Maxwell (Punjab Kings)

Glenn Maxwell, the star Australian all-rounder was released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. After getting released by PBKS, Maxwell, 37, on Tuesday confirmed he won't be entering the IPL 2026 mini-auction, hinting he has already played his last game in the lucrative T20 league.

Maxwell is the latest high-profile player after Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis to pull out of the mini-auction, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

His withdrawal significantly reduces the pool of high-quality overseas all-rounders, a vacuum that is expected to drive up the bidding price for others like Cameron Green and Liam Livingstone.

2. Andre Russell (KKR)

Andre Russell, a two-time IPL winner with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and arguably the most feared lower-order hitter and a reliable death-overs bowler, was shockingly released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

After being released by KKR, the West Indies star all-rounder announced his retirement from the IPL. However, Russell is not completely stepping away from the team, as he will be taking up a new role as KKR's Power Coach for the 2026 season. His absence leaves a colossal void in KKR's finishing department and across the league.

3. Faf du Plessis (Delhi Capitals)

Faf du Plessis, a former title-winning Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star, was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

After being released by Delhi, Du Plessis confirmed that he would skip the IPL 2026 auction. He stated that he would instead be featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), indicating a shift in his focus to explore new league environments at this stage of his career.

4. Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK)

Veteran India and CSK off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also won't be available at the IPL 2026 auction as he has retired from the cash-rich league earlier this year.

Ashwin played for multiple IPL franchises, including CSK, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capital, Rajasthan Royals and others, bringing a wealth of experience and tactical acumen.