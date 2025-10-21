4 Wickets in 4 Balls: Bangladesh’s Heartbreak Hands Sri Lanka a Stunning Win in Women’s World Cup 2025

In a match that will be etched into the annals of Women’s World Cup history, Sri Lanka pulled off a breathtaking victory over Bangladesh, thanks to an incredible collapse of four wickets in four balls. The thriller at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai saw Bangladesh's World Cup dream end in heartbreak, while Sri Lanka kept their semifinals hopes alive.

Chamari Athapaththu’s Final-Over Magic Steals the Show

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu produced a spell of brilliance under pressure, turning what seemed like a comfortable chase for Bangladesh into a stunning defeat. Defending a modest total of 203, Athapaththu delivered a masterclass in composure and skill during the final over.

With Bangladesh needing just eight runs from six balls and four wickets in hand, the first delivery trapped Rabeya Khan leg before wicket. A mix-up on the next ball led to Nahida Akter being run out without facing a delivery. The drama intensified when Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty, who had been anchoring the innings with a superb 77, fell to Athapaththu on the third ball. The final blow came when Marufa Akter was adjudged LBW, sealing one of the most extraordinary finishes in Women’s World Cup history.

Athapaththu’s final-over heroics and her overall bowling figures of 4 for 42 in 10 overs not only highlight her individual brilliance but also underscore her leadership in crunch situations.

Hasini Perera Powers Sri Lanka to a Competitive Total

Sri Lanka’s innings was anchored by Hasini Perera, who played a measured and crucial knock of 85 runs off 99 balls. After early wickets threatened to derail the innings, Perera’s 74-run partnership with Nilakshika Silva (37) stabilized the middle order and ensured Sri Lanka posted a competitive 202 all out in 48.4 overs.

Captain Athapaththu also contributed a fluent 46, offering support in the latter stages of the innings. Bangladesh’s bowlers, particularly Shorna Akter (3/27) and Rabeya Khan (2/39), bowled with discipline and kept the run rate in check, preventing Sri Lanka from posting an even bigger total.

Bangladesh’s Collapse: A Tale of Nerves and Misfortune

Bangladesh looked in complete control for most of their chase. Sharmin Akhter (64) and Nigar Sultana’s 77-run innings had taken the team from 44/3 to 126/3, and with 27 runs needed off five overs, victory seemed inevitable.

However, nerves, poor running between the wickets, and Athapaththu’s tactical brilliance triggered a collapse of epic proportions. From 195/5 to 195/9, Bangladesh lost four wickets in as many deliveries, leaving fans and players stunned.

Post-match, a visibly emotional Nigar Sultana admitted:

“It was our game till the end. We had partnerships but lost wickets at crucial moments. We just couldn’t hold our nerve.”

This collapse not only ended Bangladesh’s Women’s World Cup 2025 journey but also gave Sri Lanka a remarkable morale boost ahead of the semifinals.

Key Takeaways and Expert Analysis

Chamari Athapaththu showcased why she is regarded as one of the world’s finest captains, combining tactical awareness with clutch bowling under pressure.

Hasini Perera’s innings was pivotal in setting a defendable total, highlighting the importance of building partnerships in limited-overs cricket.

Bangladesh’s collapse serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of cricket, where even a seemingly certain victory can slip away in moments of pressure.

The match will be remembered not only for its thrilling finale but also as a showcase of women’s cricket at its most dramatic, blending talent, nerves, and the unpredictability that makes the sport so compelling.