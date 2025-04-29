4-Year-Old Video Of IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Practicing On Terrace Goes Viral After His Heroics - Watch Video

Rajasthan Royals’ young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the limelight on Monday, April 28, 2025, by scoring the fastest-ever century by an Indian in the Indian Premier League. In just his third IPL appearance, the 14-year-old prodigy from Bihar played an astonishing knock that lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and stunned fans and pundits alike.

Youngest to Debut, Fastest To A Ton

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals on April 19 against Lucknow Super Giants as an impact player, became the youngest cricketer to feature in the league at just 14 years old. Barely a week later, the left-hander etched his name into the history books by scoring a blistering 101 off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans.

His century came off just 35 deliveries, making it the fastest ever by an Indian in IPL history—surpassing the likes of Yusuf Pathan (37 balls) and Priyansh Arya (39 balls). He also became the youngest player ever to score a hundred in the IPL.

Terrace to Stadium: Viral Video Shows Humble Beginnings

Soon after his explosive innings, a four-year-old video of Suryavanshi practicing batting on the terrace of his house in Bihar began circulating widely online. The clip shows a young Vaibhav doing basic knocking drills, capturing the attention of fans who were moved by his journey from modest beginnings to IPL superstardom.

A 10 yr old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi practicing on his terrace during the lockdown in 2021



Fireworks in Jaipur: Giants Crushed by Royals

Chasing a stiff target of 210 set by Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals cruised to victory in just 15.5 overs with eight wickets to spare. Suryavanshi led the assault with 11 sixes and 7 fours in his innings, showing no signs of nerves despite his age or the occasion.

He took a particular liking to experienced Indian pacer Ishant Sharma, smashing him for 26 runs in a single over. Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat bore the brunt of his power as well, conceding 30 runs in an over that effectively sealed the game in Royals’ favor.

A Star is Born: Filling in for Samson, Grabbing the Spotlight

Originally not part of the Royals’ first-choice XI, Vaibhav got his break due to a hamstring injury to skipper Sanju Samson. But the teenager didn’t just fill in—he exploded onto the scene with a performance that might well change the course of his career and the Royals’ playoff hopes.

With Rajasthan Royals still in the hunt for a playoff spot, the emergence of Vaibhav Suryavanshi provides them a massive boost. More importantly, Indian cricket may have just unearthed its next big thing. With composure beyond his years and explosive strokeplay to match, Vaibhav’s fairytale has only just begun.