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4th T20I: Romario Shepherhd comes in as India win toss, opt to bowl first against West Indies

India led the five-match series 2-1 after claiming a crucial win in Indore. The visitors have made two changes to their playing XI, with Kamil Pooran and Sampson left out, while Romario Shepherd comes into the side as hosts name an unchanged playing XI.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 07:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 07:06 PM IST
4th T20I: Romario Shepherhd comes in as India win toss, opt to bowl first against West Indies
Image Credit: Windies Cricket

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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