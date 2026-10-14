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  • /4th T20I: Shai Hope's century, Keemo Paul's five-for power West Indies to 24-run win over India, level series 2-2

4th T20I: Shai Hope's century, Keemo Paul's five-for power West Indies to 24-run win over India, level series 2-2

Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off just 50 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford contributed 49 not out off 26 deliveries as West Indies posted a formidable 247/3 after being asked to bat first. In reply, India were bowled out for 223, with Paul returning figures of 5/41 to headline a disciplined bowling effort.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 11:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
4th T20I: Shai Hope's century, Keemo Paul's five-for power West Indies to 24-run win over India, level series 2-2
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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4th T20I: Shai Hope's century, Keemo Paul's five-for power West Indies to 24-run win over India, level series 2-2
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