4th Test: Joe Root, Ben Stokes Put England On Top, Extend Lead To 186 Runs At Stumps On Day 3

Joe Root made a scintillating 150 and became the second-highest run-scorer in Tests, while skipper Ben Stokes came after hobbling off due to a cramp and be unbeaten on 77 as the duo played huge roles in England taking a substantial 186-run lead over India on day three of fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

Resuming from 225/2, England added a whopping 319 runs for the loss of five wickets. But the highlight of day three’s play was Root combining the precision of a surgeon and composure of an artist to overtake Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid and Ricky Ponting for being at second place in all-time Test run-scorers' list through his 38th Test hundred.

He also shared a 144-run stand with Ollie Pope, who made 71, before Stokes made his highest batting score of this series. With Stokes and Liam Dawson (21 not out) at the crease, England can be hopeful of building the lead and pile more misery on a hapless Indian bowling line-up, who missed their lengths, bereft of ideal tactics, and gave away easy runs.

If this wasn’t enough, then Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj had to go off the field at times during second session due to ankle concerns, though the former did come back to the field. On a day where they conceded a total above 500 for the first time after 2021, India are now staring at a massive challenge to stage a comeback into the match.

The morning session began sedately before Root flicked Bumrah for four, and was followed by him and Pope taking a boundary each off Siraj. Root survived a run-out chance on 22 when Jadeja’s throw from point was off target. To add to India’s agony, neither mid-off or mid-on backed up to the stumps.

The duo continued to take boundaries off India’s frontline pacers before Pope reached his 16th Test fifty off 93 balls. As soon as Root crossed 31, he went past Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to be the third leading run-getter in Tests.

When India finally got off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar to bowl from 69th over, Root brought up his 104th fifty-plus score off 99 balls, before lunch break arrived. Post lunch, Sundar struck as Pope looked to guide the spinner through the leg-side, but got a thick edge behind and KL Rahul took a good catch at slip to dismiss the batter.

India’s decision to not take the new ball and persist with Washington paid off when he got the ball to dip away from Harry Brook in the air, leaving the batter stranded and substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel completed the stumping to dismiss him for just three. Root and Ben Stokes hitting a few boundaries meant England finally got into taking the all-important lead.

After spending 18 balls in the 90s, a clip down the leg-side off Anshul Kamboj on the first ball of 96th over brought up Root’s second century of the ongoing series and 12th ton against India. He soaked up the loud applause from the crowd shouting ‘ROOOOT’ around Old Trafford.

The opportunity for the crowd to applaud and shout in Root’s praise again came in the 101st over when Root guided Kamboj for a single behind point and go past Ponting to become the second-highest all-time run-scorer in Tests, before tea break came.

The final session began with Jasprit Bumrah taking the bowling duties, but did not look at his best self. Root continued to be at his best by driving Shardul Thakur past mid-on for four, before Stokes creamed a half-volley from Bumrah through cover for another boundary.

After notching up his 36th half-century, Stokes reverse-swept Ravindra Jadeja for four, before pulling Washington Sundar for another boundary. After feeling some discomfort in his left calf in the 115th over, Stokes retired hurt at the end of the 116th over on 66 off 116 balls, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) saying the all-rounder is dealing with a cramp.

After registering his 16th 150-plus score in Tests, Root's superb innings came to an end on exactly 250 when he was stumped off a ripper of a delivery from Jadeja that spun and bounced past the outside edge.

Bumrah then came back and struck with his first ball which nipped away to take the edge off a poking Jamie Smith and Jurel took a smart low diving forward catch, making this the fast bowling spearhead’s 50th in Tests in England.

Siraj got himself into the wicket-takers’ list by getting the ball to stay low and took the inside edge of Chris Woakes’ bat before crashing into the stumps. Stokes returned to bat and ensured with Dawson that no more wickets were lost in what was a commanding day of Test cricket for England.