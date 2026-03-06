'5 Chakke toh nahi khaunga': Axar Patel locked & loaded for final over; Reveals why Surya chose Dube instead

In the aftermath of India’s exhilarating seven-run victory over England at the Wankhede Stadium, Vice-Captain Axar Patel has revealed that he was fully prepared to take the ball for the final over. While the responsibility eventually fell to Shivam Dube, who successfully defended 30 runs to secure India's place in the T20 World Cup final, Axar was already mentally and physically warming up for the task.

The Tactical Dilemma

With England needing 30 runs from the final six deliveries to pull off a miraculous chase of 254, captain Suryakumar Yadav faced a difficult choice. Axar Patel was the only specialist bowler with an over remaining in his quota. However, in a surprising tactical move, the captain opted for the medium pace of Shivam Dube, despite the all-rounder not having bowled a single delivery earlier in the match.

Axar's Confidence at Long-Off

Speaking to Star Sports following the victory, Axar Patel shared his mindset during those high-pressure moments. Despite the match being a high scoring contest where England’s Jacob Bethell had already struck a century, Axar was confident in his ability to shut down the chase.

"Mai ready tha. Mai long off pe khada tha aur ready tha aur bowling practice bhi kar raha tha. 30 runs to bohot, 5 chakke to nahi khaunga ye pata tha," Axar said with a laugh. (I was ready. I was standing at long-off and was already practising the final over. Thirty miles were too many and I knew I wouldn't get hit for five sixes in an over.)

Navigating the Death Overs

The tension had reached a fever pitch in the final stages of the innings. After Jacob Bethell’s breathtaking 105 off 48 balls kept England in the hunt, India’s primary weapons were deployed to stem the flow of runs. Jasprit Bumrah proved his worth yet again, conceding only eight runs in the 16th over and a mere six runs in the 18th over.

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya also played their parts under extreme pressure. Although Bethell struck a six off Pandya to reach his hundred in the penultimate over, Hardik recovered brilliantly to concede only three more runs in the remaining five balls. This left England requiring five converted sixes from the final over to win.

Credit to the Support Staff

While Dube eventually closed out the win, Suryakumar Yadav was quick to point out that India’s defensive success was a result of collective preparation. The captain particularly praised fielding coach T Dilip for the team’s improved standards, which saw several runs saved in the deep throughout the night.

"We need to give credit to T Dilip, our fielding coach. Boys are responding well. Guys have been going the extra yard, that's showing up," Suryakumar remarked during the post-match presentation. He also acknowledged the emotional weight of the upcoming final, stating that while there will be pressure playing for a title in India, the squad is filled with excitement.

The Road to the Title

India’s victory sets up a monumental final against New Zealand. As the hosts look to defend their T20 World Cup crown, the confidence of players like Axar Patel, even when not called upon for the final over, serves as a testament to the team's internal belief. The squad has now reached Ahmedabad, where they will look to complete their back-to-back championship journey on Sunday.