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NewsCricket5 fast bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli five times or more in T20 cricket: Kagiso Rabada to Jasprit Bumrah; check full list
KAGISO RABADA

5 fast bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli five times or more in T20 cricket: Kagiso Rabada to Jasprit Bumrah; check full list

In a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kagiso Rabada etched his name into a select group of bowlers who have consistently held the edge over the legendary Virat Kohli in T20 cricket.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 11:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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5 fast bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli five times or more in T20 cricket: Kagiso Rabada to Jasprit Bumrah; check full listPic credit: BCCI/IPL

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, the rivalry between Virat Kohli and some of the world's premier fast bowlers has reached new heights. During a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 30, The battle between Kagiso Rabada and Virat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was a classic display of top-tier T20 cricket. 

With his impressive show with the ball, Kagiso Rabada etched his name into a select group of bowlers who have consistently held the edge over the legendary Virat in T20 cricket. 

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against CSK: Trent Boult OUT, Corbin Bosch IN; Rohit Sharma likely to miss out; check full lineup

 

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Rabada's High-Stakes Revenge 

Former India captain Virat Kohli initially dominated the Proteas ace, smashing five consecutive fours in Kagiso Rabada's opening over. However, Rabada bounced back strongly in the 4th over of the RCB's innings, rushing Kohli with a short, quick delivery.  

Kohli, attempting a cross-batted heave, top-edged the ball to Rashid Khan at mid-wicket, departing for 28 off 13 balls. This marked the 5th time Rabada has dismissed Kohli in the T20 format, with four of those dismissals occurring in the IPL.

A Historic Feat For Rabada

Rabada became the first non-Indian bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli five times in T20 cricket (including IPL and T20Is). He joined Indian pace stars Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who have also achieved this feat. 

Head-to-Head Stats (Rabada vs Kohli in T20s)

Kohli has faced Rabada across 16 innings, scoring 111 runs off 79 balls at an average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 140.50, with 27 dot balls. Rabada has now claimed his wicket 5 times in 18 matches. Four of these five dismissals have come in the IPL, where Kohli averages 19.75 against Rabada. 

Bowlers With Most Dismissals Of Virat Kohli In T20s

Here’s the updated list of bowlers who have managed to dismiss Virat Kohli five or more times in T20s: 

Bowler                              Teams Involved                       Matches            Wickets

Sandeep Sharma                PBKS, RR, SRH                         21                     7

Ashish Nehra                  CSK, DD, MI, PW, SRH               13                     6

Mohammed Shami         DC, GT, KKR, LSG, PBKS          15                     5

Kagiso Rabada              DC, GT, PBKS, South Africa         18                     5

Jasprit Bumrah              India, Mumbai Indians                   21                     5

IPL 2026 Season Outlook

Despite these occasional setbacks, Virat Kohli continues to be a force in IPL 2026. He recently became the first player in history to reach 9,000 IPL runs and currently sits among the top run-scorers of the season with an average well above 50 and a strike rate exceeding 160. 

While bowlers like Rabada and Bumrah have found ways to breach his defense, Kohli remains the central pillar of the RCB batting lineup as they push for a IPL 2026 playoff spot. 

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Avinash Kumar

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