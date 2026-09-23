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5 IPL Matches, Rs 3 Crore & CSK inside info: Who is the Ex-Ranji player exposed by Tehelka sting?

Rachit Bhatia, a former Nagaland cricketer who spent the 2018-19 season in India's domestic circuit, has come under scrutiny after a Tehelka undercover investigation published a series of allegations concerning corruption and the sharing of confidential cricket information.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 10:56 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
5 IPL Matches, Rs 3 Crore & CSK inside info: Who is the Ex-Ranji player exposed by Tehelka sting?
Image Credit: Credits - AI representational image

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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5 IPL Matches, Rs 3 Crore & CSK inside info: Who is the Ex-Ranji player exposed by Tehelka sting?
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