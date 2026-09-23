/5 IPL Matches, Rs 3 Crore & CSK inside info: Who is the Ex-Ranji player exposed by Tehelka sting?

Rachit Bhatia, a former Nagaland cricketer who spent the 2018-19 season in India's domestic circuit, has come under scrutiny after a Tehelka undercover investigation published a series of allegations concerning corruption and the sharing of confidential cricket information.
The claims have not been established by a competent authority, and the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has specifically described the allegations as unverified. The association has also written to the relevant authorities seeking examination of the matter.
But who exactly is Bhatia, and what is his cricketing background?
Who Is Rachit Bhatia?
Born on September 7, 1997, Bhatia is a right handed batter and right arm medium pace bowler who represented Nagaland in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut for Nagaland during the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season and also appeared in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that season. He played six first-class matches and two domestic T20 games for the state.
His first-class numbers were modest. Across six matches and eight innings with the bat, Bhatia scored 70 runs. With the ball, he claimed 13 wickets at an average of 23.00, with his best figures coming against Bihar, when he returned 6/44.
Bhatia's domestic playing career therefore remained relatively short, with his recorded first-class appearances coming during the 2018-19 campaign.
What Did Tehelka Investigation Allege?
The controversy stems from a Tehelka undercover operation in which Bhatia was recorded discussing access to team information and alleged fixing arrangements.
One of the central allegations concerns what Tehelka described as 'line-up leaks'. The investigation said Bhatia offered information about the Central Delhi Kings' playing XI before it was officially announced during the 2026 Delhi Premier League. Tehelka reported that Bhatia offered to provide the playing XI for all 10 Central Delhi Kings matches. The investigation described this as a different form of corruption from conventional spot-fixing because the information itself could allegedly be used by bookmakers before the public announcement.
Tehelka's investigation further reported that Bhatia provided two possible team combinations depending on whether Central Delhi Kings batted or bowled first. In one instance, the team information he supplied reportedly matched the XI subsequently announced by the franchise.
Claims Involving IPL And CSK
The most serious claims made by Bhatia relate to the 2025 Indian Premier League.
According to the Tehelka recording, Bhatia claimed that he had fixed five IPL matches by passing inside information concerning Chennai Super Kings to bookmakers in London through Snapchat. He claimed that the arrangement earned him Rs 60 lakh per match, amounting to Rs 3 crore across the five matches. These remain allegations from the undercover recording and have not been independently established.
Bhatia also claimed involvement in spot-fixing during the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He alleged that he deliberately bowled two wide balls and received Rs 8 lakh for each, taking the claimed payment to Rs 16 lakh. He additionally alleged that he paid a bribe to secure a place in a Ranji Trophy squad during that season. Those claims too remain unverified.
DDCA Responds To Allegations
The DDCA issued a statement on Tuesday, September 22, addressing reports of alleged irregularities involving players and a DPL franchise.
"The Delhi and District Cricket Association has taken note of recent reports concerning irregularities involving certain players and a franchise associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL)," the DDCA said.
The association stressed that the reports did not establish wrongdoing and urged that no conclusions be drawn solely from the recordings.
"DDCA would like to clarify that the allegations referred to in these reports are unverified and have not been established by any competent authority. The association believes it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions about any individual, player or franchise based solely on such allegations.
The DDCA also said it had formally communicated with the relevant authorities.
"Given the seriousness of the matter, DDCA has written to the respective authorities and shared the information that has come to its notice, requesting that the matter be examined through the appropriate established processes.
The association added that it would cooperate with any investigation.
"DDCA maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards any activity that may compromise the integrity of cricket and will extend its full cooperation to any inquiry undertaken by the competent authorities," the statement further said.
"Any action, if warranted, will be taken strictly in accordance with the findings of the appropriate authorities and the applicable rules and regulations.
DDCA concluded by stressing the distinction between allegations and proven facts.
CSK To Discuss Matter At Board Meeting
Chennai Super Kings have also acknowledged the reports. A CSK official told Cricbuzz that the franchise's board would discuss the matter ahead of its Annual General Meeting.
"We have our Annual General Meeting (AGM) coming up. Our board will meet ahead of the AGM. We will discuss the matter," the official told Cricbuzz.
The official, who did not wish to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the issue, maintained that the claims currently circulating remain unverified. The CSK AGM is scheduled for September 25.
For now, Bhatia's name is at the centre of a major cricket integrity controversy, but the allegations made during the Tehelka sting remain claims rather than established findings. Any definitive conclusion will depend on the outcome of investigations by the appropriate authorities.
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