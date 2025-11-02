A new winner of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is set to be crowned as India and South Africa lock horns in a historic final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2.

India, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, reached the final after a thrilling semifinal win over Australia and will aim for their maiden ODI World Cup title. However, India will enter the contest with only faint memories of their crushing league-stage defeat against South Africa, who have been in scintillating form on their march to a maiden Women’s ODI World Cup final.

As India stare down history at home in Navi Mumbai, Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa also look to break new ground, going one better than falling short in multiple final appearances at ICC events in recent years by beating Harmanpreet's side a second time at the tournament.



Ahead of the much-anticipated ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final, let's take a look at five battles that could dictate the match:



India's New-Ball Bowlers vs South Africa Top-Order

Even though it didn’t result in a win at Vizag when the sides met in the league stage on October 9, India can draw confidence from their impressive new-ball effort, reducing the Proteas to 18/2 within the first six overs and setting the stage for the spinners to tighten the screws and leave them struggling at 81/5.

From the non-striker’s end, Laura Wolvaardt watched as Tazmin Brits (0), Sune Luus (5), Marizanne Kapp (20), and Anneke Bosch (1) departed early. However, the South African skipper found much-needed support in Chloe Tryon, with the pair stitching together a 61-run partnership that sparked the team’s fightback and eventual victory.

Wolvaardt (470) leads the tournament run tally, though opening partner Brits has been inconsistent, unable to match her century against New Zealand in their second match.

Brits could consider herself a little unlucky with her dismissal against India in the league phase, though young star Kranti Gaud would disagree, having forced a half-chance that was taken with one hand in a stunning return catch.

There will be further questions too for South Africa given key quick Renuka Singh Thakur did not feature in the league phase fixture.

Marizanne Kapp vs Smriti Mandhana

Marizanne Kapp, the most prolific wicket-taker in Women's ODI World Cup history will take the new ball against Smriti Mandhana, the current No.1-ranked ODI batter in a match-up of dreams for a capacity crowd and millions watching at home.

Kapp comes into the match with her tail up, having broken the tournament record tally set by Jhulan Goswami with a performance of 5/20 against England in the semi-final, including three of the English top four.

On the other hand, Mandhana was strangled down the leg-side in a run-a-ball 24 in India's semi-final win over Australia, making two fifties and a century on India's path to the finale, and only dismissed in single figures once - back in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka on 30 September.

Their history in ODI cricket hints at a mutual respect between the players too: Kapp has dismissed Mandhana just once in 116 balls, though the India batter has operated at a strike rate of just 62 when they have faced off.

Jemimah Rodrigues vs South Africa Middle-Over Bowlers

Jemimah Rodrigues, India’s 25-year-old star of the middle-order has been the rightful talk of international cricket since a conquering 127 not out to sink defending champions Australia in the semi-final, though coming back three days to emulate the success means a brand new challenge.

There will be extra focus from Rodrigues having been dismissed for a duck when the teams met in the league phase, though a lot has transpired in the three weeks between fixtures, of which Rodrigues has detailed with such refreshing honesty.

Dropped and called back up into the XI during the tournament, fighting on multiple fronts to feature and eventually flourish again in India colours, Rodrigues will likely be targeted with left-arm spin through particularly through Chloe Tryon and Nonkululeko Mlaba, the former removing her earlier in the competition.

Deepti Sharma's Tough Test vs South Africa's Right-Handers

Deepti Sharma has a golden chance to finish the competition alone at the top of the tournament wicket tally, though stares down arguably her most pressure-filled test at a World Cup Final.

The spinner claimed the early wicket of Anneke Bosch in the earlier encounter at the tournament, though South Africa’s batters leveraged their comeback against Deepti, eventually finishing with 1/54.

Deepti is currently tied with Australian seamer Annabel Sutherland for the most wickets at this edition of the tournament.

Nadine de Klerk vs India’s Death Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk's 84 not out off just 54 balls will no doubt remain fresh in India's memory, with the 13-boundary blitz pulling a win out of the fire for South Africa and stunning tournament hosts.

Deep into South Africa’s innings, with high scores promised in Navi Mumbai, de Klerk’s output with the bat is destined to be counted on again. In response, it may just be India’s homework that leads to a different outcome.

How will India respond? Do they hold left-arm spin back to counter a late threat? Or will resources not be tucked away for a potential No.8 batter? The prospects of de Klerk’s big hitting will give Harmanpreet Kaur plenty to think about, especially if South Africa lay down an even stronger base than that in the league stage meeting.