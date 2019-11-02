5 Indian players to watch out for in T20I series vs Bangladesh

Having dominated South Africa in all the three formats of the game, India will look to continue their winning momentum when they head into the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, beginning Sunday at the newly named Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the Bangladesh T20I series and in his absence, the Indian team will be led by star opener Rohit Sharma--who will look to lead from the front by coming up with yet again good batting performance.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will also be without their regular captain Shakib Al Hasan, who has been handed a two-year suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC), with one year of that suspended after he accepted three charges of breaching the anti-corruption code.

All eyes will now be on the new skipper Mahmudullah, who will look to guide Bangladesh to victory against a strong India side.

Let us have a look at some of the players to watch out for:

1) Rohit Sharma

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit will be keen to lead the side from the front and guide India to victory in the upcoming T20I series. The Indian opener, who had previously captained the Men in Blue to Asia Cup victory last year, was the most prolific player with the bat during the recently-concluded Test series against South Africa.

Rohit, who ended up as the highest run-getter in the 2019 World Cup 2019, made a dream debut as the Test opener during India's three-match series win against Faf du Plessis' side. The Indian batsman became the first player from the country to score a century in all three formats of the game as an opener when he smashed an unbeaten knock of 176 during the first Test in Visakhapatnam.

Sharma also became the fourth batsman from the country after Shikhar Dhawan (187 vs Australia in Mohali, 2013), KL Rahul (110 vs Australia, Sydney, 2015) and Prithvi Shaw (134 v West Indies, Rajkot, 2018) to score a century while opening the innings for the very first time in Tests.

During the series, the Indian opener also equaled legendary Test batsman Sunil Gavaskar's record of scoring three or more tons as opener in a Test series when he smashed a 212-run knock off 255 balls during the third match. It was also Rohit's maiden double Test ton.

Rohit Sharma also became only the fifth Indian opener after Vinoo Mankad, Budhi Kunderan, Sunil Gavskar and Virender Sehwag to score 500-plus runs in a single Test series.

Heading into the upcoming series, Rohit will be keen to continue with his good form with the bat.

2) Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is definitely one of the best batsmen for the Men in Blue in the limited-overs format. However, Dhawan endured a poor 2019 season as he missed the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup due to a thumb injury besides displaying a poor performance with the bat in his comeback series against West Indies.

The 33-year-old averaged just 36.44 in ODIs and 20.11 in T20Is this year. Dhawan, who forms a formidable partnership with Rohit Sharma for the opening wicket, will look to rebound strongly and come up with big scores in the Bangladesh series.

3) Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal will be leading India's bowling attack against Bangladesh in the absence of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. The 29-year-old, who was earlier left out of the West Indies and South Africa series, played his last match for India in the shortest format of the game against Australia back in February.

Chahal holds a good record in the T20I format, having bagged 46 wickets in 31 matches he played at an economy rate of 8. Heading into the Bangladesh series, he will look to take inspiration from his decent World Cup 2019 campaign when he took 12 wickets in eight matches.

4) Shivam Dube

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube has received his maiden call-up in the 15-member national squad for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh. The 26-year-old got a nod in the squad in the wake of his impressive performances for India A against West Indies A and South Africa A.

He smashed 155 runs in four ODIs he played for India A against South Africa A besides scoring a blistering knock of 118 off 67 balls during his side Mumbai’s clash against Karnataka in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. Dube will be keen to put up a decent show if given a debut.

5) Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, who played his only T20I match for India during a series against Zimbabwe in 2015, has also been named in the national squad for the upcoming series.

The Kerala cricketer impressed the national selectors by scoring a 212-run knock off 129 balls against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Samason's knock was also the fastest double ton by an Indian in List A cricket.