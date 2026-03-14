5 players who left Pakistan Super League to join IPL: Blessing Muzarabani, Corbin Bosch and...

The trend of international players prioritizing the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has gained attention and become a major talking point in the cricketing circle in 2026.

With the two leagues often overlapping, players are increasingly making the call to opt for the lucrative financial rewards of the IPL, even if it means walking away from active PSL commitments. While many players have shifted the other way - opting for PSL after going unsold in IPL auctions - a select few have ditched their PSL commitments to secure IPL contracts.

The most recent and high-profile case involves Zimbabwe pace sensation Blessing Muzarabani, but he isn't the first to make this debatable move.



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Here are some notable examples of players who left or withdrew from PSL obligations for lucrative IPL deals:

Blessing Muzarabani

The most recent and high-profile case is Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani. The 6'8" pacer, known for his express pace and recent form (including 13 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026), was signed by Islamabad United as a replacement of Shamar Joseph in the PSL 2026 season.

However, Muzarabani withdrew from the PSL shortly after to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2026 as a replacement for Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (who was released by the franchise). Muzarabani informed PSL franchise Islamabad United of his decision, and KKR confirmed the signing around March 13, 2026, with the player set to join the team soon after.

This move sparked controversy, with reports of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) considering legal action over the alleged breach of contract. Muzarabani had prior PSL experience, including a title win with Multan Sultans, but the IPL opportunity proved more appealing - likely due to higher financial rewards and exposure.

Corbin Bosch

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch made headlines in 2025 when he was picked in the Diamond category by Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2025. However, when an injury replacement slot opened up at Mumbai Indians for pacer Lizaad Williams, Bosch opted for the move to India, leaving PSL contract.

The PCB responded strongly, banning Bosch from the PSL for one year to set a precedent against such switches amid clashing league schedules.

Mitchell Owen

Signed by Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 after going unsold in an earlier IPL auction, he impressed with explosive performances but later secured an IPL deal with Punjab Kings (PBKS) as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell (ruled out due to injury). His aggressive batting style translated well across formats.

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) And Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand)

Mendis and Jamieson were also among those who ditched PSL commitments in favor of IPL opportunities in recent windows, often as injury replacements or late signings, though details vary by season.