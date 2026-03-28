5 records Virat Kohli can break in IPL 2026: Breaching 973 run mark in one edition to scoring 10,000 runs for RCB; check full list

After breaking the 18-year 'curse' by winning the title in 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli enters the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with a noticeably different energy. Showing his class with the bat, Virat emerged as RCB's leading run-scorer last IPL season, playing a key role in securing their maiden title in 18 years.

Even at 37, Kohli remains at the peak of his powers, coming off three consecutive seasons of 600+ runs. And once again, he will be a key batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who will aim to become only the third team in IPL history to successfully defend their title.

During the IPL 2026 season, Virat will also have the opportunity to break many batting records.

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Here is a realistic list of five key IPL records and milestones that Virat Kohli (RCB) can break in the IPL 2026 season.

1. First batter to score 9,000 IPL runs

Virat Kohli is currently the undisputed king of IPL run-scoring. Having been the first to cross the 8,000-run mark in 2024, he enters the 2026 season with 8,661 runs. He needs just 339 runs to become the first player in IPL history to score 9000 runs.

Given his consistency (he has crossed 600+ runs in multiple recent seasons, including 741 in 2024 and 657 in 2025), this is highly achievable in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

2. 10,000 runs for a single franchise

Virat Kohli has already crossed 9,000 runs for RCB (including IPL + defunct Champions League T20). Reaching 10,000 T20 runs solely for one team would be a historic franchise-specific milestone. Kohli needs 915 runs this season to reach the 10,000 mark. While a tall order, he did score 973 in a single season once before.

3. The 300 Sixes Club

Often criticized for his strike rate in earlier years, Virat Kohli has transformed his T20 game, leaning into more aggressive power-hitting in the last few seasons. He currently sits on 291 sixes. Just 9 more will make him only the third player in IPL history to hit 300 sixes, joining Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma.

4. First to score 4,000 runs at a single venue

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is Virat Kohli's 'backyard'. He already holds the record for the most runs at a single venue. He needs 382 runs in the IPL this year for RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium to become the first player to score 4000 T20 runs at one stadium.

5. Break his own single-season record of 973 runs

Many experts and analysts point to signs that a motivated, title-winning Virat Kohli (after RCB's 2025 triumph) could surpass his 2016 benchmark of 973 runs and potentially win a third Orange Cap. His recent form shows sustained high averages and improved strike rates.