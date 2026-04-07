5 youngsters who've grabbed the spotlight in 2026 so far: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Sameer Rizvi; check full list

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has so far belonged to a fearless new generation of cricketers who have made an immediate impact with bat, ball and in the field.



In just the first 11 matches of the season, several young stars have stepped into the spotlight, underlining the league’s growing reputation as a platform where emerging talent thrives under pressure.

Among the standout performers are Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sameer Rizvi, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey, all of whom have played crucial roles for their respective franchises with performances that are ahead of their age and experience.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The teenage sensation from Bihar has continued his meteoric rise after impressing in age-group and domestic cricket. Carrying his form from recent international youth tournaments into the IPL, he has amassed 252 runs in just seven matches at a staggering strike rate of over 200.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

His campaign in IPL 2026 began with a blistering 15-ball half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), followed by another explosive innings against Gujarat Titans, setting the tone for the Rajasthan Royals’ strong start.

Sameer Rizvi: Rizvi, who first made headlines in the UP T20 League, has scripted a remarkable comeback after a quiet stint in IPL 2024. Picked up by Delhi Capitals (DC) in the mega auction, the middle-order batter has seized his opportunities this season with back-to-back match-winning performances under pressure.

Despite not being a regular starter initially, his consistency has now cemented his place in the playing XI. He scored 70 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the team's first match and then played a match winning 90 runs knock against the Mumbai Indians.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: For Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Raghuvanshi has emerged as a bright spark in an otherwise mixed start to the season. The Mumbai youngster has impressed with successive half-centuries at the top of the order and has also taken on wicketkeeping responsibilities, highlighting the team management’s confidence in his all-round abilities.

Prince Yadav: Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) pace unit has found a promising contributor in Prince Yadav. Drafted after consistent performances in domestic cricket, the young pacer has made the most of his opportunities amid injuries in the squad. He notably took two wickets in a single over against the Delhi Capitals and also struck early in a match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5.

Harsh Dubey: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Dubey has made a seamless transition to IPL cricket. The Vidarbha all-rounder has been effective in the Powerplay, controlling the run rate while picking up important wickets. Trusted by skipper Ishan Kishan, Dubey has also contributed with the bat, providing valuable runs in the lower order to bolster his team’s totals. He has taken five wickets in three matches.