500 million watch T20 World Cup 2026 in India as ICC reveals historic viewership milestone

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has already become the most-watched edition in the tournament’s history, with viewership in India alone crossing 500 million, ICC chairman Jay Shah confirmed on Wednesday. The digital surge has been equally historic, with streaming platform JioHotstar recording a peak of 60.5 million concurrent viewers during the tournament. The milestone comes just as the tournament enters its high-stakes knockout stage, with two blockbuster semi-finals set to determine the finalists. With India facing England and South Africa taking on New Zealand, the ICC expects the viewership numbers to climb even higher in the coming days.

Jay Shah Confirms Record Viewership Milestone

ICC chairman Jay Shah revealed the landmark numbers in a post on X, calling the response from Indian fans overwhelming.

“The journey of the @ICC #T20WorldCup 2026 began with the ambition to make it the most global and accessible cricket event ever. I am humbled that viewership for the event in India has crossed 500 million, the highest ever for any T20 World Cup in history,” Shah wrote.

He also highlighted the unprecedented growth of digital viewership during the tournament.

“It was also heartening to see concurrent viewers @JioHotstar hit a peak of 60.5 million. With knockout matches for the tournament starting tonight, we hope that the immeasurable love our events receive from Indian fans helps break more records.”

The numbers underline the massive scale of cricket consumption in India, particularly during global ICC tournaments where national interest drives record engagement across television and digital platforms.

Why T20 World Cup 2026 Is Breaking Records

Several factors have contributed to the record-breaking audience numbers during the 2026 edition:

1. Digital streaming boom

The 60.5 million concurrent viewers on JioHotstar signals the continued shift toward mobile and OTT consumption, especially among younger cricket audiences.

2. India’s strong campaign

India’s qualification for the semi-finals has significantly boosted interest, as matches involving the national team typically attract the largest audiences globally.

3. High-profile matchups

The tournament has featured multiple marquee clashes involving top cricketing nations, keeping fan engagement consistently high.

4. Improved accessibility

ICC’s focus on making the event more globally accessible through digital distribution and regional broadcasts has expanded the reach of the tournament.

Semi-Final Line-Up: Four Giants Battle for the Final

The tournament now moves into its decisive phase with two blockbuster semi-final clashes.

South Africa vs New Zealand – Eden Gardens

South Africa enter the semi-final as the only unbeaten team in the tournament. Captain Aiden Markram will aim to maintain that streak and push the Proteas into their second consecutive T20 World Cup final.

New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, have progressed steadily through the tournament but are yet to produce a complete performance. The semi-final presents their biggest test.

India vs England – Wankhede Stadium

India will face defending champions England in what promises to be the tournament’s most anticipated clash.

India secured their semi-final spot with a crucial victory over West Indies in the Super 8 stage, a match that effectively served as a knockout contest. A brilliant unbeaten 97 from Sanju Samson proved decisive in that game.

England, captained by Harry Brook, arrive with strong momentum after five consecutive wins across the league stage and Super 8s.