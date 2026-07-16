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51 Sixes! Shreyas Iyer's PBKS dethroned as Washington Freedom break World record for...

Washington Freedom's extraordinary efforts allowed the team to track down an immense target of 267 runs, by achieving this feat during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 Eliminator at the Oakland Coliseum, the Smith-led franchise erased the previous milestone set by Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
51 Sixes! Shreyas Iyer's PBKS dethroned as Washington Freedom break World record for...
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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