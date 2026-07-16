A masterclass in power-hitting saw Washington Freedom shatter the global record for the highest run chase in T20 cricket history. Benefiting from numerous defensive errors by MI New York, the dynamic pairing of Andries Gous and captain Steve Smith anchored a monumental partnership. Their extraordinary efforts allowed the team to track down an immense target of 267 runs with plenty of deliveries remaining.
By achieving this feat during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 Eliminator at the Oakland Coliseum, the Smith-led franchise erased the previous milestone set by Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS squad had established that benchmark just a few months prior by chasing down 265 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Sensational Hundreds Overshadow Pooran's Historic Innings
The twin centuries from the Washington top order completely eclipsed a breathtaking performance from Nicholas Pooran, who had earlier blasted the fastest century in MLC history off a mere 31 deliveries. Ultimately, the Freedom completed their chase with six wickets intact and eight balls remaining. This historic triumph secured their advancement to the Challenger stage against the San Francisco Unicorns at the same venue. Conversely, MI New York paid a heavy price for failing to secure vital catches in the field.
After losing the toss, MI New York were sent in to bat. Despite the early exit of Monank Patel, the duo of Pooran and Quinton de Kock launched a ferocious assault during the initial powerplay, which included Pooran striking Glenn Maxwell for three consecutive sixes. Their relentless aggression pushed the team score to 100 within the opening six overs.
De Kock eventually departed after scoring a rapid 51 off 24 balls, bringing Kieron Pollard to the crease to maintain the blistering momentum. Pooran soon celebrated his fifth career T20 hundred off just 31 deliveries before falling to Nikhil Chaudhary in the same over.
Mid-Innings Assault and Freedom's Rebound
Pollard sustained the offensive, hitting Ian Holland for three consecutive sixes en route to a 17-ball half-century. However, Rachin Ravindra spearheaded a brief resurgence for the bowling unit, finishing with exceptional figures of 4 for 29 across his four overs. Pollard was dismissed for a 25-ball 64 by Ben Dwarshuis, but a late cameo from Trent Boult pushed MI New York to a massive total of 266 for 9.
Washington's pursuit began poorly, as Shakib Al Hasan dismissed Mitchell Owen in the opening over and removed Ravindra for a single-digit score shortly after. By the conclusion of the powerplay, the scoreboard read 61 for 2, leaving the team needing 206 runs from the final 14 overs.
Smith ignited the fightback by reaching his fifty in a mere 19 balls. The turning point arrived when defensive lapses multiplied; a missed opportunity at short third man gave Smith a reprieve, followed by Pollard dropping an easy chance at long-on and sustaining an injury. Shakib also grassed a caught-and-bowled opportunity against Gous.
An Unprecedented Surge to Victory
Gous completed his fifty off 29 balls, after which the batters unleashed total chaos. Gous dispatched Romario Shepherd for four straight sixes and a boundary, before the pair took 31 runs off an over from Tajinder Dhillon. Gous soon reached his milestone hundred off 40 deliveries, cementing his place as the first American cricketer to hit an MLC century.
Moments later, Smith completed his seventh career T20 hundred off 40 balls, marking the fastest century of his professional career. Gous was eventually dismissed by Rushil Ugarkar for an incredible 132 off 51 balls, showcasing 10 boundaries and 12 sixes. The monumental 241-run stand stands as the highest partnership in franchise T20 history and the joint second-highest overall.
Following a brief dismissal of Chaudhary, Maxwell finished the historic chase by launching a six over deep backward square leg, while Smith remained undefeated on 110 off 48 deliveries. Gous was subsequently honored as the Player of the Match for his spectacular acceleration.
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