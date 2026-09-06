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55 All Out and still this? Fatima Sana’s Shafali send-off has fans saying 'Look at the Audacity'

Fatima Sana had one of the few bright moments for Pakistan during their crushing Women's Asia Cup defeat to India, but her animated send-off to Shafali Verma quickly became a talking point.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 08:14 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 08:14 AM IST
55 All Out and still this? Fatima Sana’s Shafali send-off has fans saying 'Look at the Audacity'
Image Credit: Credits - X screengrab

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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