/55 All Out and still this? Fatima Sana’s Shafali send-off has fans saying 'Look at the Audacity'

Shafali had started the chase in spectacular fashion, launching the first delivery from Sadia Iqbal over long-off for six. The shot also came on a landmark day for the Indian opener, who became the youngest batter to cross 3,000 runs in women's T20Is at 22 years and 220 days. She reached the milestone after facing 2,182 balls, moving past Australia's Alyssa Healy, whose previous mark stood at 2,321 deliveries. Sana, however, ended Shafali's brief stay soon after. A delivery from the Pakistan captain took a leading edge off the bat and returned towards her, allowing Sana to complete the caught-and-bowled dismissal.