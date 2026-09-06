/55 All Out and still this? Fatima Sana’s Shafali send-off has fans saying 'Look at the Audacity'

Fatima Sana had one of the few bright moments for Pakistan during their crushing Women's Asia Cup defeat to India, but her animated send-off to Shafali Verma quickly became a talking point after the Pakistan captain dismissed the Indian opener. Pakistan were eventually beaten by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday after being bowled out for just 55. Yet, during India's chase, Sana briefly gave her team hope by removing three of India's top order batters.
Shafali's milestone
Shafali had started the chase in spectacular fashion, launching the first delivery from Sadia Iqbal over long-off for six. The shot also came on a landmark day for the Indian opener, who became the youngest batter to cross 3,000 runs in women's T20Is at 22 years and 220 days. She reached the milestone after facing 2,182 balls, moving past Australia's Alyssa Healy, whose previous mark stood at 2,321 deliveries. Sana, however, ended Shafali's brief stay soon after. A delivery from the Pakistan captain took a leading edge off the bat and returned towards her, allowing Sana to complete the caught-and-bowled dismissal.
Shafali departed for 12 from six balls, having struck one four and one six. Sana then made her feelings clear as she gestured towards the Indian batter, prompting a strong reaction around the moment.
'Okay, you are showing her the way out. Your entire team just scored 55 runs, and now you're sending Shafali Verma back,' commentator Vivek Razdan said on air.
Pakistan captain Sana Fatima herself got out on a duck but sending off Shafali Varma who wrote the script of defeating Pakistan. Unruly and rude behaviour by Pakistan captain.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/xXFAmfUgzH— Rosesh (@roseshpoet) September 5, 2026
Sana’s Three Wickets
The Pakistan captain did not stop with Shafali. Pratika Rawal was the next batter to fall after edging behind, before Sana removed Smriti Mandhana lbw after the Indian opener had struck her for a boundary. That burst left India at 29 for three in the fourth over and made Sana only the fourth bowler from a Full Member nation to claim three wickets during the powerplay of a women's T20I on two occasions in her career.
India's chase nevertheless remained firmly under control because the target was only 56.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma took responsibility from there, gradually taking India closer without losing another wicket. Deepti later broke the shackles by stepping out against Nashra Sandhu and hitting the left arm spinner over mid wicket for four.
Harmanpreet eventually finished the contest, with India reaching the target in 8.4 overs to win by seven wickets, with 68 balls still unused. She remained unbeaten on 18, while Deepti finished on 12 not out.
Pakistan’s 55 All Out
The damage had already been done earlier in the evening. Pakistan's innings lasted only 18.1 overs, with India's spin attack dismantling the batting order. Sree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets apiece, while Deepti Sharma took two for five.
Pakistan slipped from 27 without loss to 55 all out, losing six wickets for only 12 runs during the collapse. The final score became Pakistan's lowest ever total in women's T20Is, surpassing their previous low of 56 against New Zealand in 2025.
The result extended India's winning run in the tournament and kept them unbeaten at the top of Group A. Pakistan, meanwhile, will face Hong Kong, China on September 7 in their final group fixture. The ICC confirmed before the tournament that the top two teams from each group would qualify for the semi-finals.
Despite the one sided result, Sana's three wicket burst ensured that Pakistan had at least one individual performance to take confidence from, even as the captain's send-off to Shafali became one of the most discussed moments of the contest.
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