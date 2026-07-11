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5th T20I: Jos Buttler, Harry Brook star as England thrash India by 56 runs, win series 4-0

England secured a comprehensive 56-run victory in the fifth T20I at The Rose Bowl on Saturday and clinched an emphatic 4-0 clean sweep. 

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 11:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
5th T20I: Jos Buttler, Harry Brook star as England thrash India by 56 runs, win series 4-0
Image Credit: IANS

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