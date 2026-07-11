/5th T20I: Jos Buttler, Harry Brook star as England thrash India by 56 runs, win series 4-0

Curran derailed any remaining hopes of an Indian fightback by removing Shivam Dube (14) and Suryansh Shedge (7) in quick succession, while Varma was eventually caught behind off Tongue for 53 in the 18th over. Rashid then removed Axar Patel (3) in the final over as India’s forgettable series came to an end after yet another hammering at the hands of England.