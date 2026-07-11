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5th T20I: Sanju Samson replaces Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India win toss, opt to bowl first against England

After winning the toss, skipper Shreyas Iyer, who’s won every coin flip so far on this tour, said Sanju Samson and Suryansh Shedge have replaced Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Washington Sundar in the playing eleven.
 

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 07:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 07:53 PM IST
5th T20I: Sanju Samson replaces Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India win toss, opt to bowl first against England
Image Credit: BCCI

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