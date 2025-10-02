65 And Counting: Jasprit Bumrah Leaves Brett Lee Behind Wickets Record

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah once again showed his class during the first Test against the West Indies, where India bundled out the hosts for just 162 runs on Day 1. While Mohammed Siraj stole the spotlight with a fiery spell, Bumrah quietly left his mark by claiming three wickets, two of which came through clean bowled dismissals.

With this performance, Bumrah has now moved past former Australian great Brett Lee in the list of fast bowlers with the most wickets taken by rattling the stumps in Test cricket.

Bumrah Overtakes Lee in Special List

Jasprit Bumrah has now claimed 65 ‘bowled’ dismissals in his Test career, edging ahead of Brett Lee’s tally of 64. This highlights Bumrah’s unique strength, his ability to consistently beat the bat and hit the stumps, often with devastating yorkers or seam movement.

Fast Bowlers with Most Bowled Wickets in Tests

Here’s how the list currently stands among leading pacers:

James Anderson – 138

Stuart Broad – 101

Mitchell Starc – 96

Dale Steyn – 90

Trent Boult – 72

Makhaya Ntini – 70

Mohammed Shami – 66

Jasprit Bumrah – 65

Brett Lee – 64

Kemar Roach – 64

Why This Matters

‘Bowled’ dismissals are often considered the purest form of fast bowling dominance. They reflect not only pace but also accuracy, swing, and movement off the pitch. Bumrah’s rise into the top bracket of this list shows his ability to outthink batters and execute pinpoint deliveries under pressure.

Bumrah's Dominance

Surpassing a bowler of Brett Lee’s stature is no small feat. Bumrah’s achievement further cements his reputation as one of modern cricket’s most dangerous pacers, especially with his unorthodox action and mastery over yorkers. With many years of cricket ahead, the Indian pacer has the potential to climb even higher in this rare record list.