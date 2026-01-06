6,6,6,6,4,6: Jonny Bairstow Destroys Keshav Maharaj, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Jonny Bairstow, one over, six deliveries, and complete domination. That is the story that lit up SuperSport Park, Centurion, on Monday night as Bairstow dismantled Keshav Maharaj for 34 runs in a single over, a moment that did not just decide the match but set SA20 2025-26 buzzing. With Sunrisers Eastern Cape chasing 177, Bairstow’s assault turned a competitive total into a footnote.

Bairstow vs Maharaj: The over that broke the chase wide open

The moment arrived in the 12th over of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape innings. Pretoria Capitals had just about stayed in the contest. Then Bairstow decided otherwise.

11.1 Short on the stumps. Bairstow read it early and pulled Maharaj deep into the mid-wicket stands. SIX. Fifty up in brutal style.

11.2 Full and on the stumps. Bairstow got low, slog-swept, and sent it 92 metres over cow corner. SIX again.

11.3 Good length on off. Still not good enough. Bairstow got under it and launched it over mid-wicket. SIX.

11.4 Another slog sweep. Thick inside edge, racing away to deep square leg. FOUR.

11.5 Full again. Thumped over long-on. SIX.

11.6 Maharaj tried once more. Full, straight, and punished straight back over the bowler’s head. SIX. Thirty-four runs. Over. Game.

The sequence read like a cheat code. 6,6,6,6,4,6. Commentary gold. Social media fuel.

Viral moment that defined SA20 2025-26

Within minutes, clips of the over flooded X, Instagram, and WhatsApp groups. Fans called it the shot-making masterclass of the season. Analysts highlighted how Bairstow dismantled spin with intent, balance, and brute power. In a league built on explosive batting, this over stood out for its clarity of execution.

This was not reckless hitting. It was calculated dominance. Bairstow picked length early, committed fully, and trusted his swing. Against a seasoned international spinner like Maharaj, that made the statement louder.