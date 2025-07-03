7-Foot Snake Halts Play During Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh ODI In Colombo: WATCH

An unusual visitor brought the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to a sudden halt when a 7-foot snake slithered onto the field during Bangladesh's innings at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The incident occurred in the third over of Bangladesh’s run chase, just as pacer Asitha Fernando was preparing to deliver his fourth ball. Players quickly alerted officials after spotting the snake near the point boundary, prompting immediate intervention by ground staff.

Security and maintenance crews acted swiftly to safely remove the reptile, and play resumed after a brief delay. No players or officials were harmed.

A “Naagin Derby” Moment Reignited

The bizarre interruption quickly went viral, with fans across platforms dubbing it another chapter in the long-standing “Naagin Derby”, a cheeky term referencing the sometimes tense and theatrical cricketing rivalry between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The term gained popularity during the 2018 Nidahas Trophy when Bangladeshi players performed a “Naagin dance” celebration after a dramatic win against Sri Lanka. The snake’s surprise appearance in Colombo brought back those memories, leading to a flurry of memes, jokes, and edited videos online.

Snake Video Goes Viral

The footage of the snake entering the ground has gone viral on social media. Clips showing umpires halting play and players backing away have been widely shared across X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube

A Snake appeared on the field during the 1st Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Today. Who knows it might be Shakib Al Hasan who came in the form of snake to witness his team playing against their rivals Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/0kqUqvXvWP — Aryan Goel (@Aryan42832Goel) July 2, 2025

Match Highlights

Despite the mid-match disruption, Sri Lanka showed dominance on the field: Charith Asalanka led the charge with a powerful 104-run century, anchoring Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 293/8. Wanindu Hasaranga delivered a match-winning spell of 4 wickets for just 10 runs, crippling Bangladesh’s middle order. Bangladesh were bowled out for 216, giving Sri Lanka a 77-run win and a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.