7 Reasons Why India’s Home Test Collapse Is Being Blamed On Gautam Gambhir - From Ashwin’s Exit To Kohli-Rohit Unceremonial Retirements

India’s long standing dominance in home Test cricket has slipped dramatically. The fortress had been breached twice and this time's it was not the fear of unknown but India's long gaps finally fully exposed against oppositions. Since Gautam Gambhir took charge as head coach, the decline has been steep and undeniable. The 0–3 humiliation against New Zealand at home was the first red flag, and the consecutive defeats to South Africa have only deepened the crisis. What once seemed impossible, India losing back to back home Tests, has now become the new reality.

Gambhir’s success in white ball cricket remains unquestioned, but red ball cricket under him has been marked by instability, questionable calls, and a direction that many former players and analysts strongly disagree with. The shift in mindset and philosophy has pushed the Test team into chaos, and a significant part of the blame is now landing on the coach.

Here are seven reasons why India’s home Test collapse is being pinned on Gautam Gambhir

1. A Confused Philosophy and the Overreliance on All-Rounders

At the heart of India’s decline is Gambhir’s dramatic shift in Test philosophy — prioritising multi-skilled players over proven specialists. His approach has consistently diluted clarity of roles and destabilised the balance that once made India unbeatable at home. The coach’s insistence on packing the XI with all-rounders has backfired, leaving the side looking “the most confused Indian team ever.”

2. The Ashwin Retirement Controversy: Specialist Spinner Marginalised

Ravichandran Ashwin’s sudden retirement remains one of the biggest flashpoints.

While “Ashwin himself denied being forced out,” the environment around the team fuelled the belief that he felt undervalued as Gambhir pushed aggressively for a new breed of all-rounders like Washington Sundar.

For many fans, the perception that a coach indirectly accelerated the exit of a modern legend is deeply unsettling.

3. The Kohli and Rohit Exits: A Leadership Vacuum Created Overnight

The Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma tore the spine out of the red-ball setup.

Although both stated their decisions were personal, reports have long suggested they were willing to continue — especially after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat.

Critics argue that Gambhir created an atmosphere where senior voices felt unwelcome, accelerating a transition the team was not ready for.

With two generational batters gone, skipper Shubman Gill was left without the mentorship crucial for navigating tough phases.

4. The Batting Order Turned Into a Revolving Door

Perhaps the most baffling feature of Gambhir’s Test tenure is his handling of the batting order.

The No. 3 position; once owned by Rahul Dravid and later Cheteshwar Pujara — became a constant experiment.

Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, and even all-rounder Washington Sundar were shuffled repeatedly, preventing any stability.

Sundar’s promotion was the most controversial, with experts arguing he can “never be considered a long-term solution” at that position.

5. No Stability, Player Insecure

The Indian XI under Gambhir has seen relentless rotation, far beyond acceptable experimentation.

Players are being switched, benched, and promoted without rhythm or reasoning — leaving the squad anxious, not assured.

Former players emphasise that consistency in selection builds trust; instead, the current environment makes players compete for survival rather than focusing on team goals.

6. Lack Of Abiliity To Read Pitch

Another major factor has been the obsession with extremely spin-friendly home pitches.

The Kolkata Test disaster against South Africa exposed this flawed belief system.

Despite the collapse, Gambhir declared proudly that the surface was “exactly the pitch he wanted the curator to prepare.”

The result: spectacular backfires and a fragile, one-dimensional Test strategy that offers no room for adaptation.

7. The Collapse of India’s Home Fortress Under His Watch

India’s decline began with the 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand, but the two defeats to South Africa have fully shattered the aura of invincibility at home.

This collapse is the cumulative outcome of selection chaos, philosophical confusion, and mishandling of senior players.

What was once India’s strongest format is now its weakest and Gambhir’s Test stewardship sits at the centre of the storm.