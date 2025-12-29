8 Wickets, 7 Runs, 1 Maiden: How Sonam Yeshey Scripted A Historic First In T20 History

Cricket witnessed a moment that will echo through its shortest format forever when Bhutan’s left-arm spinner Sonam Yeshey scripted history in Gelephu. At just 22, Yeshey became the first bowler in T20 cricket to claim eight wickets in a single match, delivering a spell that redefined what was thought possible in the format.

A Spell for the Ages in Gelephu

The historic feat came during the third T20I against Myanmar, where Sonam Yeshey produced a mesmerising four-over spell, finishing with astonishing figures of 8 for 7. Bowling with relentless accuracy, sharp drift, and subtle variations, the young spinner dismantled Myanmar’s batting line-up, reducing them to 45 all out in just 9.2 overs while chasing 128.

His economy rate of 1.75, including a maiden over, underlined the control and composure he displayed on a day when records fell one after another. Bhutan Cricket summed it up perfectly on social media, calling it “a spell for the ages”, a sentiment echoed across the cricketing world.

Breaking a Global T20 Record

Before Sonam Yeshey’s landmark performance, the best bowling figures in men’s T20 internationals stood at seven wickets. Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus and Bahrain’s Ali Dawood were the only men to achieve that milestone. Even across all recognised T20 cricket, no bowler, men or women, had ever gone beyond seven wickets in an innings.

By taking eight, Yeshey did not just break a record, he set an entirely new benchmark. His achievement now stands alone in T20 history, making him a global talking point well beyond Bhutan’s borders.

Match Context: Bhutan’s Complete Dominance

Bhutan’s dominance in the match was not limited to the bowling performance alone. Batting first, they posted 127 for 9, with Namgang Chejay anchoring the innings through a composed unbeaten 50 off 45 balls. While the total appeared modest, it proved more than enough once Sonam Yeshey took charge with the ball.

Myanmar showed brief resistance at the top, adding 21 runs in just over two overs, but once the first breakthrough arrived, the collapse was swift and brutal. Yeshey ran through the middle and lower order, exploiting the pitch expertly and offering no release to the batters.

Bhutan eventually sealed an emphatic 82-run victory, extending their unbeaten run to 4-0 in the five-match T20I series.

Consistency Behind the Historic Moment

This was not a one-off flash of brilliance. Sonam Yeshey has been the standout bowler of the series, claiming 12 wickets in four matches so far. Since making his T20I debut against Malaysia in July 2022, he has picked up 37 wickets in 34 matches at an average of 17.37 and an economy of 5.69.

These numbers reflect a bowler who thrives on discipline and intelligence rather than raw pace. His ability to extract turn, vary pace, and maintain pressure has made him Bhutan’s most reliable match-winner in the shortest format.