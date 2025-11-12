800 Days Without A Hundred: Babar Azam Equals Virat Kohli’s ODI Record After Another Flop Show

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s struggle for form continued as he fell for 29 runs against Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The dismissive moment came courtesy of a sensational googly from Wanindu Hasaranga, leaving Babar’s century drought stretched to a staggering 800 days and equalling Virat Kohli’s record of 83 innings without a hundred.

Hasaranga’s Magic Ends Babar’s Innings

Babar Azam began the innings in fluent style, showcasing his signature timing and elegance. He opened with two exquisite boundaries off Maheesh Theekshana — a crisp cut through backward point and a delicate slash over point. Paired with Fakhar Zaman after Saim Ayub’s early departure, Babar added 54 runs for the second wicket, seemingly stabilizing Pakistan’s innings.

However, Hasaranga’s brilliance shifted momentum decisively in the 24th over. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner delivered a perfectly disguised googly that drifted in from outside off-stump, spun sharply, and clipped the top of the off-stump. Babar’s defensive push failed to anticipate the sharp spin, leaving him momentarily stunned as the prized wicket fell. Commentator Roshan Abeysinghe described it as “another wrong one… massive scalp.”

Pakistan’s Early Wobbles in ODI Opener

The Pakistan batting lineup struggled against Sri Lanka’s spin-heavy attack, particularly as the subcontinent conditions favored turn. Captain Charith Asalanka, who won the toss and opted to bowl first, saw his team execute a near-perfect game plan. The inclusion of Naseem Shah in place of Abrar Ahmed offered pace options, but the focus remained on the spinners.

Off-field drama also surrounded Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, whose ancestral home in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, came under a minor attack. Thankfully, no one was harmed, and Shah chose to remain with the team for the crucial first ODI.

Babar Azam vs Asian Batting Records

Babar’s latest failure highlighted the ongoing struggle of top-order batters in ODI cricket. With his century drought now at 83 innings, he joins Virat Kohli in a record few would envy. Among Asian batters, Sanath Jayasuriya holds the record, going 87 innings without a century. Despite these statistics, Babar’s class remains unquestioned, as glimpses of fluent strokeplay continue to shine even under pressure.

The Pakistan skipper’s technique, timing, and footwork have consistently drawn admiration, but against crafty spinners like Hasaranga, the challenge of converting starts into big scores remains a pressing issue. Analysts suggest that adapting to variations, particularly googlies and off-spin deliveries, will be critical for Babar in upcoming matches.

Key Takeaways from 1st ODI

Wanindu Hasaranga proved once again why he is among the world’s most dangerous leg-spinners in limited-overs cricket.

Babar Azam’s form remains a talking point, with the century drought stretching over 800 days.

Pakistan’s batting requires consolidation against high-quality spin in subcontinent conditions.

The inclusion of Naseem Shah adds pace balance but does not overshadow the dominance of spin in the match.

Pakistan’s next ODI will be crucial for both Babar and the team. Finding solutions against wrist-spin variations will be key to setting competitive totals and alleviating the pressure on the top order. For cricket fans and analysts alike, Babar’s journey continues to be a mix of brilliance and heartbreak — a story that captures the high-stakes drama of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODIs.