/81 Runs, 9 Sixes: Pakistan’s 21-year-old debutant leads Gritty Edgbaston fightback vs England

Pakistan produced a stunning late fightback at Edgbaston on Day 3 of the third Test against England, turning what appeared to be a straightforward victory for the hosts into a potentially awkward chase.
After being reduced to a precarious position earlier in the innings, Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 449 in their second innings, leaving England with 130 runs to win the Test and complete a 3-0 series whitewash.
Masood, Awais And Babar Set Up The Recovery
Pakistan resumed their second innings at 52/2, still 268 runs behind England, after losing their opening two wickets within the first four balls of their reply. Shan Masood and Azan Awais provided the stability Pakistan desperately needed. The pair extended their partnership before Awais departed for 59, while Masood continued his resistance and moved to 95. His innings contained 12 boundaries, but his hopes of reaching three figures ended before he could complete a century.
Babar Azam then added 76 to keep Pakistan's recovery on track. Saud Shakeel contributed 29, while Mohammad Abbas eventually produced a crucial unbeaten-looking lower-order resistance before being dismissed for 42.
However, Pakistan's innings appeared to be heading towards a familiar collapse once the established batters were back in the pavilion.
Razaullah Turns The Match Around
The momentum changed dramatically when 21-year-old debutant Razaullah walked in at No.9. Rather than attempting to simply survive, the youngster attacked England's pace attack and produced one of the most remarkable lower-order innings of the series. He smashed 81 runs, including nine sixes, and became the highest-scoring Test debutant batting at No.9 or lower. Razaullah's counter-attack also matched Ben Stokes' record for the most sixes in a Test innings in England, with both players having hit nine maximums. Stokes achieved the feat during his 155 against Australia in the 2023 Ashes.
The debutant found an unlikely partner in Mohammad Abbas, with the experienced Pakistan seamer contributing 42. Their ninth-wicket partnership produced 121 runs and completely changed the complexion of the contest.
England finally ended the stand when Josh Tongue dismissed Abbas, before Razaullah was stumped by Jordan Cox off Dan Lawrence for 81. Pakistan finished on 449, giving England a target of 130.
England Face Unexpected Test On Day 4
England remain firmly in control, particularly after establishing a 320-run first-innings lead, but Pakistan's extraordinary recovery has ensured the match will reach a fourth day. Gus Atkinson finished with three wickets for 109 runs, while Josh Tongue claimed two for 106 and Dan Lawrence took two for 17 as England struggled to contain Pakistan's aggressive lower order.
England now need 130 runs to win. Pakistan, meanwhile, have given themselves an unexpected opportunity to fight for a result after appearing destined for a three-day defeat.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.