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81 Runs, 9 Sixes: Pakistan’s 21-year-old debutant leads Gritty Edgbaston fightback vs England

After being reduced to a precarious position earlier in the innings, Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 449 in their second innings, leaving England with  130 runs to win the Test and potentially complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 07:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 07:37 AM IST
81 Runs, 9 Sixes: Pakistan’s 21-year-old debutant leads Gritty Edgbaston fightback vs England
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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81 Runs, 9 Sixes: Pakistan’s 21-year-old debutant leads Gritty Edgbaston fightback vs England
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