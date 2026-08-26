/88 no-balls since 2021: Ravindra Jadeja tops unwanted list among spinners in Test cricket

Ravindra Jadeja holds an undisputed reputation as one of modern Test cricket’s most lethal match-winners, but an alarming technical flaw continues to haunt the veteran India all-rounder. The 37-year-old Jadeja has extended his unwanted no-ball record in the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
In the second Test in Colombo, he bowled three no-balls in the first innings and one in the second, adding to four from the first Test in Galle (two in each innings). One of those earlier deliveries denied him the wicket of Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva.
Since January 2021, Jadeja has bowled 88 no-balls in Test cricket - the highest tally by any spinner across the globe over this timeframe, more than doubling his nearest competitor.
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The Gap At The Top
While fast bowlers frequently test the limits of the crease due to high-impact run-ups, spinners are expected to maintain pinpoint control over their landing foot. Yet, Jadeja’s tally is more than double that of his nearest competitor on the list.
Most No-Balls By Spinners In Tests Since 2021
88* - Ravindra Jadeja
40 - Noman Ali
33 - Lasith Embuldeniya
19 - Jack Leach
17 - Jomel Warrican
17 - Zahir Khan
Why Does It Happen?
Jadeja bowls at a brisk pace (often pushing 90-95 km/h), relying on a short, rhythmic run-up that transitions straight into an explosive delivery stride. When aiming for extra bounce or attempting to push the ball flatter through the air, he frequently plants his front foot right on the edge of the return and popping creases.
With third umpires now strictly monitoring every single delivery via automated front-foot tracking technology, marginal offenses that once escaped on-field scrutiny are consistently penalized.
A Contrast To Milestone Achievements
The statistic stands in stark contrast to Jadeja’s match-winning capabilities. He recently crossed the 350-wicket milestone in Test cricket, cementing his legacy among India's all-time greats. However, the tendency to push the landing crease to extract extra drift and bounce continues to give opposition batters second chances.
The issue is largely confined to Tests; he oversteps far less in limited-overs cricket, where free hits provide a stronger deterrent. Addressing this front-foot discipline will be a primary focus for India's coaching setup ahead of crucial World Test Championship fixtures.
Team Response & Suggested Solutions
India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has acknowledged the problem, noting the team has been working on it with Jadeja and others such as debutant Saransh Jain.
He suggested that introducing free hits for no-balls in Test cricket - as in white-ball formats - could help reduce the incidence, arguing no team would willingly concede the extra delivery and runs.
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