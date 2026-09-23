Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'90% chance of...': Suresh Raina makes huge Rohit-Virat claim ahead Of 2027 ODI World Cup

'90% chance of...': Suresh Raina makes huge Rohit-Virat claim ahead Of 2027 ODI World Cup

Suresh Raina believes India will have a 90 percent chance of winning the 2027 ODI World Cup if veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain part of the team for the marquee tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 07:09 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 07:09 AM IST
'90% chance of...': Suresh Raina makes huge Rohit-Virat claim ahead Of 2027 ODI World Cup
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'90% chance of...': Suresh Raina makes huge Rohit-Virat claim ahead Of 2027 ODI World Cup
2
3
4
5