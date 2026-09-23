/'90% chance of...': Suresh Raina makes huge Rohit-Virat claim ahead Of 2027 ODI World Cup

“Absolutely, I think we have the gun player; we have a gun machine at home. We have the best captains who won a lot of trophies in IPL as well as for the country, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Virat, we don’t need any introduction because they are different player. I think I have played a lot of matches with them,” Raina told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.